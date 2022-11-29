Advanced search
Noratis : Financial report first half-year 2022
PU
Noratis AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Noratis AG confirms forecast following good business performance in first half of 2022
EQ
Noratis AG: Noratis buys housing portfolio in Lower Saxony

11/29/2022 | 02:32am EST
EQS-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Noratis AG: Noratis buys housing portfolio in Lower Saxony

29.11.2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Noratis buys housing portfolio in Lower Saxony

  • Acquisition of 46 apartment buildings in Bückeburg, Lower Saxony
  • Total of 204 residential units with more than 13,900 square metres of rental space

 Eschborn, 29 November 2022. Noratis AG has further expanded its existing property portfolio in Lower Saxony with the purchase of 46 apartment buildings in Bückeburg (Schaumburg district). The company, which is among the leading portfolio developers in Germany, has acquired a total of 204 residential units with total rental space of more than 13,900 square metres in the town in Lower Saxony. It was agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transfer of rights and obligations has already taken place. This purchase sees Noratis’ portfolio expand to 69,900 square meters across 1,055 units in Lower Saxony alone.

‘Our segment focusing on affordable housing remains attractive, even in the current market environment. We’re continuing to buy interesting properties as and when the opportunity arises,’ says Leopold Stolberg, Head of Investment at Noratis AG. ‘For all our newly acquired properties, we assess the implementation of energy-related measures aimed at enhancing housing quality and, in turn, cutting utility costs.’ Specifically, Noratis AG will assess a range of options for optimising energy consumption. ‘Our mission is to ensure that our portfolios meet all future energy standards and that we can minimise costs for our tenants as a result,’ says Stolberg.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, “Noratis”) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants and investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: Investors/shareholders, buyers/sellers, service providers, employees through to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

Noratis AG
Florence-Anne Kälble, Communication Manager
+49 (0)69-170 77 68 20
presse@noratis.de

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
+49 (0)69 905 505 51
noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main


29.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1499613

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499613  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82,8 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2022 360 M 373 M 373 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,95x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 55,4 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 45,0%
