Noratis AG: Noratis buys housing portfolio in Lower Saxony

Noratis buys housing portfolio in Lower Saxony

Acquisition of 46 apartment buildings in Bückeburg, Lower Saxony

Total of 204 residential units with more than 13,900 square metres of rental space

Eschborn, 29 November 2022. Noratis AG has further expanded its existing property portfolio in Lower Saxony with the purchase of 46 apartment buildings in Bückeburg (Schaumburg district). The company, which is among the leading portfolio developers in Germany, has acquired a total of 204 residential units with total rental space of more than 13,900 square metres in the town in Lower Saxony. It was agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transfer of rights and obligations has already taken place. This purchase sees Noratis’ portfolio expand to 69,900 square meters across 1,055 units in Lower Saxony alone.

‘Our segment focusing on affordable housing remains attractive, even in the current market environment. We’re continuing to buy interesting properties as and when the opportunity arises,’ says Leopold Stolberg, Head of Investment at Noratis AG. ‘For all our newly acquired properties, we assess the implementation of energy-related measures aimed at enhancing housing quality and, in turn, cutting utility costs.’ Specifically, Noratis AG will assess a range of options for optimising energy consumption. ‘Our mission is to ensure that our portfolios meet all future energy standards and that we can minimise costs for our tenants as a result,’ says Stolberg.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, “Noratis”) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants and investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: Investors/shareholders, buyers/sellers, service providers, employees through to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

