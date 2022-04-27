DGAP-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Noratis AG resolves dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share for 2021



AD HOC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION Noratis AG resolves dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share for 2021 Eschborn, 27 April 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") have decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.55 per share for the past financial year at the upcoming annual general meeting, up from EUR 0.50 per share in the previous year. This means that for the 2021 financial year, there will be a deviation from the current dividend policy, which provides for the distribution of 50 % of the result. This is to ensure a balance between internal financing for the planned further growth in 2022 and the interests of the shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 23 June 2022. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Noratis: Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, 'Noratis') is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owneroccupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Contact: Noratis AG

