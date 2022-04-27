Log in
    NUVA   DE000A2E4MK4

NORATIS AG

(NUVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 09:30:00 am EDT
19.70 EUR   -0.51%
Noratis AG resolves dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share for 2021
EQ
04/13NORATIS AG : Practical support for refugees from Ukraine
EQ
04/13NORATIS AG : Practical support for refugees from Ukraine
PU
Noratis AG resolves dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share for 2021

04/27/2022 | 10:59am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Noratis AG resolves dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share for 2021

27-Apr-2022 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

Noratis AG resolves dividend proposal of EUR 0.55 per share for 2021

Eschborn, 27 April 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") have decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.55 per share for the past financial year at the upcoming annual general meeting, up from EUR 0.50 per share in the previous year. This means that for the 2021 financial year, there will be a deviation from the current dividend policy, which provides for the distribution of 50 % of the result. This is to ensure a balance between internal financing for the planned further growth in 2022 and the interests of the shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 23 June 2022.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, 'Noratis') is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owneroccupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Contact:

Noratis AG
Florence-Anne Kälble, Communication Manager
069-170 77 68 20
presse@noratis.de

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main

27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1337345

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1337345  27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 71,5 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net income 2021 7,45 M 7,94 M 7,94 M
Net Debt 2021 320 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 95,4 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart NORATIS AG
Duration : Period :
Noratis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORATIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,80 €
Average target price 30,20 €
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Christian Bugarski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
André Speth Chief Financial Officer
Florian Stetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hendrik von Paepcke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof K. Scholl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORATIS AG1.28%102
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-4.05%32 526
VONOVIA SE-19.57%32 284
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.98%12 575
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.73%12 298
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-24.82%11 759