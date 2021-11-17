DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Noratis AG successfully expands its real estate portfolio in Hesse



17.11.2021 / 08:30

Eschborn, 17 November 2021 - Noratis AG has been able to successfully continue to expand its real estate portfolio in Hesse: at two locations at the same time - in Niederrodenbach in the Rhine-Main region and in Bensheim at the southern Hessian Bergstrasse - further residential properties have been added.

The property in Niederrodenbach was built in 1969. The total living space amounts to around 700 m² and consists of ten residential units which have a size of between 45 and 75 m². The new acquisition impresses with its attractive location: convenience stores and public transport are within walking distance and can be reached in a few minutes. Moreover, kindergartens and schools are in the immediate vicinity.

In Bensheim, Noratis AG already owns a portfolio and was able to expand it through the acquisition of two three-storey complexes in a residential area close to the inner city. The overall living space amounts to 2,500 m² and is distributed over a total of 32 units. The two properties, which were built in 1969/70, are easily accessible: the A5 motorway is only a few minutes away by car.

Restaurants, shopping facilities and kindergartens are within walking distance.

Leopold Stolberg, Head of Investment at Noratis AG,emphasises: "We are pleased that with these two new acquisitions we can expand our inventory portfolio in our home region." The Rhine-Main area is an economically powerful region which has become even more attractive during the past years and records a steady population growth." As a portfolio developer headquartered in Eschborn, we are not only very well connected in the metropolitan region, but are also planning to continuously expand our portfolios," Stolberg adds.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees, and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

T +49 (0)69 905 505 51

E noratis@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main