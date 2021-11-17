Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Noratis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUVA   DE000A2E4MK4

NORATIS AG

(NUVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noratis AG successfully expands its real estate portfolio in Hesse

11/17/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Noratis AG successfully expands its real estate portfolio in Hesse

17.11.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Noratis AG successfully expands its real estate portfolio in Hesse

Eschborn, 17 November 2021 - Noratis AG has been able to successfully continue to expand its real estate portfolio in Hesse: at two locations at the same time - in Niederrodenbach in the Rhine-Main region and in Bensheim at the southern Hessian Bergstrasse - further residential properties have been added.

The property in Niederrodenbach was built in 1969. The total living space amounts to around 700 m² and consists of ten residential units which have a size of between 45 and 75 m². The new acquisition impresses with its attractive location: convenience stores and public transport are within walking distance and can be reached in a few minutes. Moreover, kindergartens and schools are in the immediate vicinity.

In Bensheim, Noratis AG already owns a portfolio and was able to expand it through the acquisition of two three-storey complexes in a residential area close to the inner city. The overall living space amounts to 2,500 m² and is distributed over a total of 32 units. The two properties, which were built in 1969/70, are easily accessible: the A5 motorway is only a few minutes away by car.

Restaurants, shopping facilities and kindergartens are within walking distance.

Leopold Stolberg, Head of Investment at Noratis AG,emphasises: "We are pleased that with these two new acquisitions we can expand our inventory portfolio in our home region." The Rhine-Main area is an economically powerful region which has become even more attractive during the past years and records a steady population growth." As a portfolio developer headquartered in Eschborn, we are not only very well connected in the metropolitan region, but are also planning to continuously expand our portfolios," Stolberg adds.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees, and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main


17.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1249139

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1249139  17.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about NORATIS AG
02:32aNoratis AG successfully expands its real estate portfolio in Hesse
EQ
10/27Noratis Buys Residential Portfolio In Northern Germany
MT
10/27Noratis AG acquires a real estate portfolio with 148 apartments in Schleswig-Holstein
EQ
10/27Noratis AG Acquires Real Estate Portfolio with 148 Apartments in Schleswig-Holstein
CI
10/27Noratis AG acquired Real estate portfolio with 148 apartments in Schleswig-Holstein fro..
CI
10/26NORATIS : acquires a real estate portfolio with 148 apartments in Schleswig-Holstein
PU
10/11NORATIS : acquires 95 apartments in Aurich
PU
10/11NORATIS AG : Noratis acquires 95 apartments in Aurich
EQ
10/11Noratis AG Acquires 95 Apartments in Aurich
CI
10/11Noratis AG acquired 95 Apartment Portfolio in Lower Saxony.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 70,6 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
Net income 2021 6,45 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
Net Debt 2021 328 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 98,8 M 113 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart NORATIS AG
Duration : Period :
Noratis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORATIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,50 €
Average target price 30,40 €
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Igor Christian Bugarski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
André Speth Chief Financial Officer
Florian Stetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hendrik von Paepcke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof K. Scholl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORATIS AG13.89%113
VONOVIA SE-8.50%36 051
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.96%34 021
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE4.30%20 550
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY20.56%15 956
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%15 493