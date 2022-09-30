Advanced search
Noratis : Financial report first half-year 2022
PU
Noratis AG confirms forecast following good business performance in first half of 2022
EQ
Noratis Ag : Expansion of NRW portfolio
EQ
Noratis : Financial report first half-year 2022

09/30/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Financial Report

First Half-Year 2022

OVERVIEW

Group Key Figures

(IFRS)

2021

H1 2021

H1 2022

Revenue (EUR million)

73.6

59.8

68.1

EBIT (EUR million)

19.4

13.3

11.9

EBT (EUR million)

13.4

10.2

11.2

Consolidated net income (EUR million)

9.5

7.3

8.0

Earnings per share (basic, EUR) *

1.97

1.52

1.65

Total assets (EUR million)

446.6

376.2

443.7

Units sold

299

289

268

Units acquired

1,145

543

286

Units

4,212

3,620

4,230

Rental space of the property portfolio (rounded)

279,000

244,000

280,000

Noratis AG

2

CONTENT

04 Letter from the Management Board

06 Noratis AG - the company

06 The strategy

07 The business model

08 Development of the property portfolio

12 Noratis on the capital market

14 Sustainability is both a duty and an opportunity

19 Group Management Report

33 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

41 Financial Calendar / Imprint / Contact

3

Financial Report First Half-Year 2022

LETTER FROM THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Dear shareholders,

The first half of 2022 was characterised by a number of unexpected developments that affected more than just Noratis AG. We found ourselves facing societal challenges the likes of which we have not seen in Europe for a long time - and which we believed to be a thing of the past. The ramifications of the war in Ukraine are global, but they are being felt in Europe in particular. The turnaround in interest rate policy, the sharp upturn in inflation, rising construction costs and, in particular, the energy crisis are some of the other notable developments. The war has also exacerbated the existing supply chain issues. Taken together, these factors have been impacting economic performance ever since the start of the year.

In spite of this difficult market environment, Noratis AG performed well and developed successfully. Our focus on affordable existing properties again proved its worth. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 11.9 million in the first half of 2022, down slightly on the prior-year figure of EUR

13.3 million. While 289 units were sold in the same period of the previous year, sales in the first half of 2022 amounted to 268 units. Due to the shorter holding period in particular, the profitability of the properties sold in the reporting period was lower than in the previous year.

At EUR 11.2 million, earnings before taxes (EBT) exceeded the prior-year figure of EUR 10.2 million. Accordingly, consolidated net income climbed to EUR 8.0 million in the first half of 2022 after EUR 7.3 million in the same period of the previous year.

Rental income also developed extremely well in the period under review, rising to EUR 14.0 million after EUR 10.2 million in

the first half of 2021. This substantial increase also reflects the continued growth in our property portfolio, which comprised 4,230 units at the end of the reporting period compared with 3,620 units one year previously. In addition, vacant units were let on a targeted basis and existing rents were adjusted as a result of our intensive building development measures.

Noratis AG acquired 286 units in the first half of 2022 compared with 543 units in the same period of the previous year. As they largely involve portfolio acquisitions, purchases in the first half of the year are traditionally subject to more pronounced fluctuations. In the first half of 2022, we also saw that many sellers were not yet ready to reflect the changed market conditions in their asking prices, resulting in a lower overall transaction volume. We have observed a similar reaction to changing market conditions in the past. The market tends to regulate itself in due course, and we expect to benefit from good acquisition opportunities when this happens.

Noratis AG

4

LETTER FROM THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Igor Christian Bugarski

André Speth

CEO

CFO

We see the medium-term to long-term development of the market as an opportunity to continue expanding our portfolio as planned by acquiring attractive existing properties. We also believe that the growing importance of environmental, social and governance factors (ESG) represents an opportunity. Ac- cordingly, we are analysing the potential for energy optimisation and modernisation at all of our properties. We expect the energy performance of properties to play a bigger role when it comes to valuation and letting in future. In addition to a positive environmental footprint, lower energy consumption means lower incidental costs for tenants. This is an important aspect at a time when energy shortages and rising prices are forecast for the coming autumn and winter. With this in mind, we have adopted a target of making our portfolio climate-neutral by 2045.

The conditions in which we operate will undoubtedly remain challenging in the second half of 2022. However, we are confident that our business focus and our strong performance in the first half of 2022 will help us to achieve our full-year targets. As previously, our aim is to continue to expand our property portfolio and generate significantly higher EBIT and EBT than in 2021.

Kind regards,

We would like to take this opportunity to again highlight the exemplary dedication of our team and to thank each and every one of them. Our thanks also go to our business partners for their cooperation in a spirit of mutual trust. Finally, we would like to thank you, our shareholders, for the confidence you have placed in us. As before, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the successful development of Noratis AG. We hope you will continue to give us your support.

Igor Christian Bugarski

André Speth

5

Financial Report First Half-Year 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noratis AG published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 16:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
