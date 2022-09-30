Noratis : Financial report first half-year 2022

In spite of this difficult market environment, Noratis AG performed well and developed successfully. Our focus on affordable existing properties again proved its worth. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 11.9 million in the first half of 2022, down slightly on the prior-year figure of EUR

13.3 million. While 289 units were sold in the same period of the previous year, sales in the first half of 2022 amounted to 268 units. Due to the shorter holding period in particular, the profitability of the properties sold in the reporting period was lower than in the previous year.

At EUR 11.2 million, earnings before taxes (EBT) exceeded the prior-year figure of EUR 10.2 million. Accordingly, consolidated net income climbed to EUR 8.0 million in the first half of 2022 after EUR 7.3 million in the same period of the previous year.

Rental income also developed extremely well in the period under review, rising to EUR 14.0 million after EUR 10.2 million in