Noratis : Financial report first half-year 2022

Dear shareholders,
The first half of 2022 was characterised by a number of unexpected developments that affected more than just Noratis AG. We found ourselves facing societal challenges the likes of which we have not seen in Europe for a long time - and which we believed to be a thing of the past. The ramifications of the war in Ukraine are global, but they are being felt in Europe in particular. The turnaround in interest rate policy, the sharp upturn in inflation, rising construction costs and, in particular, the energy crisis are some of the other notable developments. The war has also exacerbated the existing supply chain issues. Taken together, these factors have been impacting economic performance ever since the start of the year.
In spite of this difficult market environment, Noratis AG performed well and developed successfully. Our focus on affordable existing properties again proved its worth. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 11.9 million in the first half of 2022, down slightly on the prior-year figure of EUR
13.3 million. While 289 units were sold in the same period of the previous year, sales in the first half of 2022 amounted to 268 units. Due to the shorter holding period in particular, the profitability of the properties sold in the reporting period was lower than in the previous year.
At EUR 11.2 million, earnings before taxes (EBT) exceeded the prior-year figure of EUR 10.2 million. Accordingly, consolidated net income climbed to EUR 8.0 million in the first half of 2022 after EUR 7.3 million in the same period of the previous year.
Rental income also developed extremely well in the period under review, rising to EUR 14.0 million after EUR 10.2 million in
the first half of 2021. This substantial increase also reflects the continued growth in our property portfolio, which comprised 4,230 units at the end of the reporting period compared with 3,620 units one year previously. In addition, vacant units were let on a targeted basis and existing rents were adjusted as a result of our intensive building development measures.
Noratis AG acquired 286 units in the first half of 2022 compared with 543 units in the same period of the previous year. As they largely involve portfolio acquisitions, purchases in the first half of the year are traditionally subject to more pronounced fluctuations. In the first half of 2022, we also saw that many sellers were not yet ready to reflect the changed market conditions in their asking prices, resulting in a lower overall transaction volume. We have observed a similar reaction to changing market conditions in the past. The market tends to regulate itself in due course, and we expect to benefit from good acquisition opportunities when this happens.
We see the medium-term to long-term development of the market as an opportunity to continue expanding our portfolio as planned by acquiring attractive existing properties. We also believe that the growing importance of environmental, social and governance factors (ESG) represents an opportunity. Ac- cordingly, we are analysing the potential for energy optimisation and modernisation at all of our properties. We expect the energy performance of properties to play a bigger role when it comes to valuation and letting in future. In addition to a positive environmental footprint, lower energy consumption means lower incidental costs for tenants. This is an important aspect at a time when energy shortages and rising prices are forecast for the coming autumn and winter. With this in mind, we have adopted a target of making our portfolio climate-neutral by 2045.
The conditions in which we operate will undoubtedly remain challenging in the second half of 2022. However, we are confident that our business focus and our strong performance in the first half of 2022 will help us to achieve our full-year targets. As previously, our aim is to continue to expand our property portfolio and generate significantly higher EBIT and EBT than in 2021.
Kind regards,
We would like to take this opportunity to again highlight the exemplary dedication of our team and to thank each and every one of them. Our thanks also go to our business partners for their cooperation in a spirit of mutual trust. Finally, we would like to thank you, our shareholders, for the confidence you have placed in us. As before, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the successful development of Noratis AG. We hope you will continue to give us your support.
