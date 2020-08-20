Noratis : General Meeting of Noratis AG decides to pay a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share

Supervisory Board increased to 5 members

Igor Bugarski, CEO: '2019 was a very successful year'

Eschborn, 18 August 2020 - The shareholders of Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, 'Noratis') have decided at today's ordinary General Meeting to pay a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share with dividend entitlement for fiscal 2019. All other draft resolutions were likewise adopted with a large majority of the votes.

It was decided, among other things, to increase the number of members of the supervisory board from three to five. Dr. Henning Schröer, Managing Director of Merz Immobilien Management GmbH and Michael Nick, Managing Partner of Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG, have been newly elected to the Supervisory Board. The two are representatives of the Merz Group, which acquired a stake of now 45.5 percent in Noratis AG as a strategic investor at the beginning of 2020.

Igor Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG: '2019 was a very successful year for Noratis. We were able to increase our EBIT to EUR 15.8 million and achieved earnings after taxes of EUR 8.6 million. Our shareholders participate in our good business development through an attractive dividend. Furthermore, we are very pleased that with the increase in the supervisory board, our new major shareholder Merz Real Estate will accompany our growth course not only with planned capital measures of up to EUR 50 million until 2024 but also in terms of personnel.'

Dr. Henning Schröer, Managing Director of Merz Immobilien Management GmbH and newly elected member of the Supervisory Board of Noratis AG, adds: 'With the capital increase carried out at the beginning of the year, we have been able to make a first important contribution to the further growth of the company. As newly elected members of the Supervisory Board, Michael Nick and I want to further support Noratis in creating sustainable added value for all stakeholders - for tenants and municipalities as well as for employees and shareholders.'

Dr. Florian Stetter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Noratis AG: 'Because of the new shareholder structure with the Merz Family as a long-term oriented anchor investor, I see Noratis very well positioned for the future.'

The General Meeting originally scheduled for June was postponed to 18 August because of the corona pandemic and was carried out as an online meeting. Altogether around 60 percent of the share capital of Noratis were represented at the General Meeting. All voting results of the Annual Meeting are available in the Investor Relations section under www.noratis.de.

About Noratis

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

