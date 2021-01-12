Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Noratis AG    NUVA   DE000A2E4MK4

NORATIS AG

(NUVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from Catella

01/12/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate 
Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units 
from Catella 
 
2021-01-12 / 08:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from 
Catella* 
 
- *Portfolio in the Münster area increases to more than 350 units, in North 
Rhine-Westphalia to around 800 units* 
 
*Eschborn, 12 December 2020* - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, 
"Noratis") continues to expand its real estate portfolio. In Münster 
(Westphalia) the company has acquired 242 units with a total rental area of 
around 18,800 m². The seller is the institutional real estate fund Catella 
European Residential Property Fund. E&V Commercial Münster acted as an 
intermediary at the transaction. REIUS Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mdB acted 
as legal advisor for Catella. 
 
The properties are located in the Northern part of Münster, only a few 
kilometres away from the city centre and with good access to public 
transportation. In addition, nearby shopping possibilities as well as 
schools and kindergartens secure a high residential value. The city of 
Münster has had an almost continuous positive development over the last 
years. The number of inhabitants has increased to around 315,000 - including 
around 20 percent of students. Moreover, Münster is known for its old town 
and is considered as a business and social centre. Noratis intends to 
further develop the newly acquired properties through active asset 
management during the coming years. 
 
With this acquisition Noratis has once more underpinned the planned growth 
course. Since January 2020, in North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the company 
more than doubled its real property stock to around 800 units. In the 
Münster area, Noratis currently already owns a portfolio in Steinfurt. 
 
Flaminia zu Salm-Salm, Head of Transaction Management at Noratis AG: 
"Münster is a highly attractive location - for the people from the region as 
well as for students from all over Germany and hence also for us as a 
portfolio developer of residential properties. The portfolio just acquired 
stands out with its good connection to the city centre and the existing 
development potential. Moreover, I would like to thank Catella for the 
extremely efficient and pleasant cooperation during this transaction." 
 
Benjamin Rüther, Head of Fund Management at Catella Residential Investment 
Management GmbH, adds: "The European Residential Property Fund aims to 
further expand its allocation outside of Germany in order to further 
diversify its portfolio all over Europe. With Noratis we have found a 
professional buyer for the real estate portfolio in Münster. We are 
convinced that our residential units and the tenants are in good hands at 
Noratis." 
 
*About Noratis:* 
 
Noratis AG (www.noratis.de [1]) is a leading portfolio developer of 
residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes 
potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and 
preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space 
throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing 
residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas 
or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in 
peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the 
properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term 
to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and 
owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable 
added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing 
partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
 
*Investor & Public Relations Contact:* 
 
edicto GmbH 
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop 
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51 
E noratis@edicto.de 
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 
60322 Frankfurt am Main - Germany 
 
2021-01-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Noratis AG 
             Hauptstraße 129 
             65760 Eschborn 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20 
E-mail:      info@noratis.de 
Internet:    www.noratis.de 
ISIN:        DE000A2E4MK4 
WKN:         A2E4MK 
Indices:     Scale 30 
Listed:      Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt 
             (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159290 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159290 2021-01-12 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=242eb9ac84c8e45a9e9538171d435f31&application_id=1159290&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2021 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

All news about NORATIS AG
02:36aACQUISITION IN MÜNSTER (WESTPHALIA) : Noratis AG buys 242 units from Catella
PU
02:31aNORATIS AG : Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from..
EQ
02:31aPRESS RELEASE : Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys..
DJ
2020NORATIS AG : Dr Henning Schröer takes over chairmanship of the Supervisory Board
PU
2020NORATIS AG : Dr. Henning Schröer takes over chairmanship of the Supervisory Boar..
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Noratis AG: Dr. Henning Schröer takes over chairmanship of the S..
DJ
2020NORATIS : increases placed volume of the 5.50% bond by another EUR 10 million to..
PU
2020NORATIS : increases placed volume of the 5.50% bond by another EUR 10 million to..
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Noratis AG increases placed volume of the 5.50% bond by another ..
DJ
2020CASE STUDY TRIER : a win for everyone
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46,9 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net income 2020 4,82 M 5,86 M 5,86 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 5,11%
Capitalization 84,8 M 103 M 103 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart NORATIS AG
Duration : Period :
Noratis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORATIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,43 €
Last Close Price 17,60 €
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Christian Bugarski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Florian Stetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
André Speth Chief Financial Officer
Hendrik von Paepcke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof K. Scholl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORATIS AG-2.22%103
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.76%50 647
VONOVIA SE-3.78%39 929
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-0.67%24 478
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.14%17 711
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.30%15 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ