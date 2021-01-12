PRESS RELEASE : Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from Catella

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from Catella 2021-01-12 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from Catella* - *Portfolio in the Münster area increases to more than 350 units, in North Rhine-Westphalia to around 800 units* *Eschborn, 12 December 2020* - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") continues to expand its real estate portfolio. In Münster (Westphalia) the company has acquired 242 units with a total rental area of around 18,800 m². The seller is the institutional real estate fund Catella European Residential Property Fund. E&V Commercial Münster acted as an intermediary at the transaction. REIUS Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mdB acted as legal advisor for Catella. The properties are located in the Northern part of Münster, only a few kilometres away from the city centre and with good access to public transportation. In addition, nearby shopping possibilities as well as schools and kindergartens secure a high residential value. The city of Münster has had an almost continuous positive development over the last years. The number of inhabitants has increased to around 315,000 - including around 20 percent of students. Moreover, Münster is known for its old town and is considered as a business and social centre. Noratis intends to further develop the newly acquired properties through active asset management during the coming years. With this acquisition Noratis has once more underpinned the planned growth course. Since January 2020, in North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the company more than doubled its real property stock to around 800 units. In the Münster area, Noratis currently already owns a portfolio in Steinfurt. Flaminia zu Salm-Salm, Head of Transaction Management at Noratis AG: "Münster is a highly attractive location - for the people from the region as well as for students from all over Germany and hence also for us as a portfolio developer of residential properties. The portfolio just acquired stands out with its good connection to the city centre and the existing development potential. Moreover, I would like to thank Catella for the extremely efficient and pleasant cooperation during this transaction." Benjamin Rüther, Head of Fund Management at Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH, adds: "The European Residential Property Fund aims to further expand its allocation outside of Germany in order to further diversify its portfolio all over Europe. With Noratis we have found a professional buyer for the real estate portfolio in Münster. We are convinced that our residential units and the tenants are in good hands at Noratis." *About Noratis:* Noratis AG (www.noratis.de [1]) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Investor & Public Relations Contact:* edicto GmbH Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop T +49 (0)69 905 505 51 E noratis@edicto.de Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 60322 Frankfurt am Main - Germany 2021-01-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Noratis AG Hauptstraße 129 65760 Eschborn Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20 E-mail: info@noratis.de Internet: www.noratis.de ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4 WKN: A2E4MK Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1159290 End of News DGAP News Service 1159290 2021-01-12 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=242eb9ac84c8e45a9e9538171d435f31&application_id=1159290&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

