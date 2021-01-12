PRESS RELEASE : Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from Catella

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units
from Catella
2021-01-12
*Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from
Catella*
- *Portfolio in the Münster area increases to more than 350 units, in North
Rhine-Westphalia to around 800 units*
*Eschborn, 12 December 2020* - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK,
"Noratis") continues to expand its real estate portfolio. In Münster
(Westphalia) the company has acquired 242 units with a total rental area of
around 18,800 m². The seller is the institutional real estate fund Catella
European Residential Property Fund. E&V Commercial Münster acted as an
intermediary at the transaction. REIUS Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mdB acted
as legal advisor for Catella.
The properties are located in the Northern part of Münster, only a few
kilometres away from the city centre and with good access to public
transportation. In addition, nearby shopping possibilities as well as
schools and kindergartens secure a high residential value. The city of
Münster has had an almost continuous positive development over the last
years. The number of inhabitants has increased to around 315,000 - including
around 20 percent of students. Moreover, Münster is known for its old town
and is considered as a business and social centre. Noratis intends to
further develop the newly acquired properties through active asset
management during the coming years.
With this acquisition Noratis has once more underpinned the planned growth
course. Since January 2020, in North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the company
more than doubled its real property stock to around 800 units. In the
Münster area, Noratis currently already owns a portfolio in Steinfurt.
Flaminia zu Salm-Salm, Head of Transaction Management at Noratis AG:
"Münster is a highly attractive location - for the people from the region as
well as for students from all over Germany and hence also for us as a
portfolio developer of residential properties. The portfolio just acquired
stands out with its good connection to the city centre and the existing
development potential. Moreover, I would like to thank Catella for the
extremely efficient and pleasant cooperation during this transaction."
Benjamin Rüther, Head of Fund Management at Catella Residential Investment
Management GmbH, adds: "The European Residential Property Fund aims to
further expand its allocation outside of Germany in order to further
diversify its portfolio all over Europe. With Noratis we have found a
professional buyer for the real estate portfolio in Münster. We are
convinced that our residential units and the tenants are in good hands at
Noratis."
*About Noratis:*
Noratis AG (www.noratis.de [1]) is a leading portfolio developer of
residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes
potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and
preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space
throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing
residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas
or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in
peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the
properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term
to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and
owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable
added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing
partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
*Investor & Public Relations Contact:*
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main - Germany
