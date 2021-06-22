PRESS RELEASE : Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen
2021-06-22 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen
Eschborn, 22 June 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") enters the real estate market in
Bremen, thereby already developing the third new location in 2021. The leading portfolio developer of residential
properties in Germany had previously already purchased properties in Münster and Gelsenkirchen (both North
Rhine-Westphalia) and, moreover, extended its stock in Celle (Lower Saxony).
The real estate portfolio now acquired in Bremen includes a total of 60 residential units with a total living space of
around 3,700 m² as well as 20 garage and 48 outdoor parking spaces. The properties built in 1994 and 1995 consist of an
apartment building with 48 apartments and 6 semi-detached houses. The transaction was brokered by Angermann Investment
Advisory AG.
Bremen is the economic, cultural and educational centre of the metropolitan region Northwest. The eleventh largest
German city has a positive population growth and a dynamic rental price development. The residential properties
acquired by Noratis AG are located in the neighbouring Bremen districts of Farge and Blumenthal. Both districts have a
good connection to the road network and public transportation, attractive shopping possibilities and nearby schools and
kindergartens.
Leopold Stolberg, Head of Investment of Noratis AG: "Apart from the expansion of existing portfolios, we are also
permanently developing new locations. With the purchase in Bremen we, moreover, enlarge our portfolio in the
metropolitan region Northwest - an attractive growth region, in which we intend to make further acquisitions."
About Noratis:
Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company
identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive
and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing
residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than
10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in
the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital
investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all
stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Investor & Public Relations Contact:
edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-06-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1210269
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1210269 2021-06-22
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210269&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 22, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)