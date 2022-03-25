Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norbit ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/24 11:25:12 am EDT
27.3 NOK   +2.25%
03:46aNORBIT : Annual Report 2021
PU
03:32aNORBIT - Annual Report for 2021
GL
03/18NORBIT : SPECTRUM chooses NORBIT Multibeam Technology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORBIT - Annual Report for 2021

03/25/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trondheim, 25 March 2022: NORBIT announces today that it has published its Annual Report for 2021, including the ESG Report, which the board of directors approved on 24 March 2022.

"Since 2010, we have grown revenues by nearly 30 per cent per year on average. I am pleased also to report that in 2021, we returned to our profitable growth trajectory. Looking ahead and continuing on this path, we have identified two major trends where technology and NORBIT can play a significant role: growth in the ocean economy and the continued digital transformation," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The report is attached to this notice and is also available at the company's website, www.norbit.com, under Investors. In addition, a digital version is also available via the following link: https://online.fliphtml5.com/gntm/port/.

The company also publishes its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

Attachments


All news about NORBIT ASA
03:46aNORBIT : Annual Report 2021
PU
03:32aNORBIT - Annual Report for 2021
GL
03/18NORBIT : SPECTRUM chooses NORBIT Multibeam Technology
PU
03/17NORBIT : XOCEAN invest further in NORBIT WINGHEAD Multibeam Technology
PU
03/16NORBIT : Announces Sale of Their Newest Multibeam Sonar to Saildrone
PU
03/15NORBIT : ABP North West Chooses NORBIT Multibeam Technology
PU
03/14Norway's Norbit Wins $2 Million Order to Supply Sonar Systems
MT
03/14NORBIT awarded order for multiple Winghead i80S sonars
AQ
03/13NORBIT Gets Order for Multiple Winghead I80S Sonars
CI
03/09NORBIT LAUNCHES A NEW WBMS FAMILY ME : iWBMS Ekinox
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 764 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net income 2021 55,0 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
Net Debt 2021 228 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 1 596 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,30 NOK
Average target price 40,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA-12.78%184
IROBOT CORPORATION2.78%1 825
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.32%977
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.-18.52%901
VICARIOUS SURGICAL INC.-53.67%589
TOBII AB (PUBL)-13.18%361