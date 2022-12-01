NORBIT : Aptomar complete installation of environmental surveillance system in North America

NORBIT Aptomar is proud to announce that we, together with the Detroit based company Maritime Pollution Control, have completed installation of a large environmental surveillance system for a major customer in North America. The system that comprises two control rooms, AIS, radars, wave detection, ice monitoring and both daylight and night vision cameras is operated 24/7 and monitors the ships traffic and conditions in order to protect subsea pipelines.

In the NORBIT Aptomar environmental product portfolio you find a newly developed software platform for documentation of clean and safe maritime operations, decision support and shared information for creating a Common Operational Picture among collaborating units, - the SeaCOP. The solution can be integrated towards fixed sensors for air, surface and subsurface surveillance, like ADS-B, AIS, radars, sonars and various camera systems like our own proven workhorse, the SECurus, that is a price competitive high-end motion compensated and stabilised camera system. In addition to these sensors, weather, air and water quality special sensors can be added. The system can integrate towards sensors on remotely and autonomous operated platforms as drones, autonomous surface and subsurface vehicles. For operation of such units, it can even be utilized as an area monitoring system for safe operations.