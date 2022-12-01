Advanced search
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:32 2022-12-01 am EST
29.80 NOK   +1.02%
03:44aNorbit : Aptomar complete installation of environmental surveillance system in North America
PU
11/18New Case Study : Dragados Use Case
PU
11/14Norbit : Clean Seas Association Meeting
PU
NORBIT : Aptomar complete installation of environmental surveillance system in North America

12/01/2022 | 03:44am EST
NORBIT Aptomar is proud to announce that we, together with the Detroit based company Maritime Pollution Control, have completed installation of a large environmental surveillance system for a major customer in North America. The system that comprises two control rooms, AIS, radars, wave detection, ice monitoring and both daylight and night vision cameras is operated 24/7 and monitors the ships traffic and conditions in order to protect subsea pipelines.

In the NORBIT Aptomar environmental product portfolio you find a newly developed software platform for documentation of clean and safe maritime operations, decision support and shared information for creating a Common Operational Picture among collaborating units, - the SeaCOP. The solution can be integrated towards fixed sensors for air, surface and subsurface surveillance, like ADS-B, AIS, radars, sonars and various camera systems like our own proven workhorse, the SECurus, that is a price competitive high-end motion compensated and stabilised camera system. In addition to these sensors, weather, air and water quality special sensors can be added. The system can integrate towards sensors on remotely and autonomous operated platforms as drones, autonomous surface and subsurface vehicles. For operation of such units, it can even be utilized as an area monitoring system for safe operations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 08:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 102 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 225 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 1 737 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,9%
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,50 NOK
Average target price 40,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Tom Solberg Deputy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA-5.75%174
IROBOT CORPORATION-20.93%1 425
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-32.02%1 128
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-58.37%562
TOBII AB (PUBL)-54.49%169
EVERYBOT INC.-15.70%154