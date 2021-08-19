NORBIT : Disclosure of shareholding

VHF Invest AS has as a consequence of the share capital increase registered by NORBIT ASA (the 'Company') on 9 August 2021 been diluted below the 15 per cent disclosure threshold set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4-2, and currently holds approximately 14.86 per cent of the shares in the Company. VHF Invest AS' number of shares in the Company remains unchanged at 8,686,495 shares.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Norbit ASA published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 13:03:08 UTC.