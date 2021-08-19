Log in
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/19 09:16:07 am
26.2 NOK   +0.77%
NORBIT : Disclosure of shareholding

08/19/2021 | 09:04am EDT
VHF Invest AS has as a consequence of the share capital increase registered by NORBIT ASA (the 'Company') on 9 August 2021 been diluted below the 15 per cent disclosure threshold set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4-2, and currently holds approximately 14.86 per cent of the shares in the Company. VHF Invest AS' number of shares in the Company remains unchanged at 8,686,495 shares.

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 13:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 779 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net income 2021 108 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 93,5 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 1 520 M 171 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,00 NOK
Average target price 30,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group CTO & Business Unit Director-ODM
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA44.44%171
IROBOT CORPORATION4.75%2 359
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.74%1 184
TOBII AB (PUBL)24.47%812
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)150.99%153
BALYO1.59%47