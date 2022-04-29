Log in
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/29 09:32:17 am EDT
26.60 NOK   -4.66%
09:57aNORBIT : Invitation to presentation of NORBIT's first quarter results 2022, 13 May 2022
PU
09:44aNORBIT - Invitation to presentation of NORBIT's first quarter results 2022, 13 May 2022
GL
04/14NEW CASE STUDY : Mapping Svalbard Glaciers with USV
PU
NORBIT - Invitation to presentation of NORBIT's first quarter results 2022, 13 May 2022

04/29/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Trondheim, Norway, 29 April 2022: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the first quarter of 2022 on Friday 13 May 2022.

The interim report for the first quarter and the presentation material will be available at 07:00 am CEST at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

A presentation of the results will be held by CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe at 10:00 CEST.

The presentation will be hosted by Pareto Securities in Dronning Mauds gate 3, Oslo. In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be made available via a live webcast.

Please use the following link to register your attendance: https://invitepeople.com/events/8b99861c7a7eff63 

For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.


