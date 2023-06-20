Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norbit ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26:54 2023-06-20 am EDT
57.80 NOK   -3.02%
03:36pNORBIT - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
03:35pNORBIT - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
06/16NORBIT – New registered share capital
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORBIT - Mandatory notification of trade

06/20/2023 | 03:36pm EDT
Trondheim, 20 June 2023: Mariteam AS, a holding company controlled by deputy director to the Board and primary insider; Tom Solberg, has today sold 19 737 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 57.9088 per share. Following the transaction, Mariteam AS owns 46 052 shares in NORBIT.

For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 450 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

The information is such that NORBIT is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 20 June 2023 at 21:35 CEST.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 1 450 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2023 181 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2023 194 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 3 441 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 59,60 NOK
Average target price 55,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target -7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA106.94%332
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.63%29 406
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.177.50%1 469
IROBOT CORPORATION5.96%1 407
HESAI GROUP0.00%1 309
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.7.12%1 081
