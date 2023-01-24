NORBIT : is Exhibiting at OI Americas Feb 14-16th.

[Link]
NORBIT is happy to present a unique selection of products at OIA 2023, including our latest platform for hydrographic and imaging applications (WINGHEAD). We will also have standard products, as well as examples of solutions for Dredging, Infrastructure Mapping, Search/Recovery/Salvage, and security applications.
Explore More at the NORBIT booth E72.
