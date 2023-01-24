Advanced search
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:13:36 2023-01-24 am EST
31.40 NOK   -1.88%
05:07aNorbit : is Exhibiting at OI Americas Feb 14-16th.
PU
01/18New Subsea Video Series :
PU
01/12Norbit : XOCEANs USVs with NORBIT WINGHEAD multibeam sonars
PU
NORBIT : is Exhibiting at OI Americas Feb 14-16th.

01/24/2023 | 05:07am EST
NORBIT is happy to present a unique selection of products at OIA 2023, including our latest platform for hydrographic and imaging applications (WINGHEAD). We will also have standard products, as well as examples of solutions for Dredging, Infrastructure Mapping, Search/Recovery/Salvage, and security applications.

Explore More at the NORBIT booth E72.

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 102 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 225 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 1 884 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,9%
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,00 NOK
Average target price 40,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA11.11%192
IROBOT CORPORATION-3.20%1 274
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.52%1 273
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.10.17%1 196
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.24%524
TOBII AB (PUBL)33.49%234