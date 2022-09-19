Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norbit ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:46 2022-09-16 am EDT
25.00 NOK   -4.58%
01:20aNORBIT IS HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE A NEW TEAM MEMBER : Paola Fabretti
PU
09/15NORBIT : exhibits at REMTECH Expo in Italy
PU
09/14NORBIT : Ultrabeam Hydrographics Argonaut and Axolotl equipped with NORBIT WBMS Multibeam sonar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORBIT is happy to announce a new team member: Paola Fabretti

09/19/2022 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORBIT is happy to announce a new team member: Paola Fabretti

Paola joins the NORBIT family and will manage the Italian and adjacent markets moving forwards. She will focus not only on existing market segments within the subsea domain but also identify new opportunities for the growing NORBIT Oceans portfolio.
Poala has a background from earth science / marine geology and knows our systems by heart having worked in the Italian sonar market previously.


Morten Stendahl, VP Sales, EMEA, comments, "This is a fantastic contribution to our team in EMEA; Paola's experience and domain knowledge will benefit many of our users, not only in Italy but throughout the whole of Europe."

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 05:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORBIT ASA
01:20aNORBIT IS HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE A NEW TE : Paola Fabretti
PU
09/15NORBIT : exhibits at REMTECH Expo in Italy
PU
09/14NORBIT : Ultrabeam Hydrographics Argonaut and Axolotl equipped with NORBIT WBMS Multibeam ..
PU
09/08Mandatory notification of trade
GL
08/29NORBIT : Subsea exhibiting at Ashtead OpenDay
PU
08/16NORBIT : Demo Days with SEABED in Amsterdam, Holland
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Norbit ASA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12ARTICLE : In Search of Underwater Rock Art
PU
08/12Results for the second quarter of 2022
GL
08/12Results for the second quarter of 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 060 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 296 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 1 472 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,00 NOK
Average target price 45,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA-20.13%144
IROBOT CORPORATION-12.23%1 575
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-30.60%1 161
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-54.87%593
TOBII AB (PUBL)-41.29%215
AEYE, INC.-72.52%212