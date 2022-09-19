NORBIT is happy to announce a new team member: Paola Fabretti

Paola joins the NORBIT family and will manage the Italian and adjacent markets moving forwards. She will focus not only on existing market segments within the subsea domain but also identify new opportunities for the growing NORBIT Oceans portfolio.

Poala has a background from earth science / marine geology and knows our systems by heart having worked in the Italian sonar market previously.



Morten Stendahl, VP Sales, EMEA, comments, "This is a fantastic contribution to our team in EMEA; Paola's experience and domain knowledge will benefit many of our users, not only in Italy but throughout the whole of Europe."