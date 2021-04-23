Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norbit ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORBIT : WINGHEAD High-resolution Sonar in a Dual-head Configuration

04/23/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WINGHEAD dual-head configuration offers multiple advantages for bathymetric surveys. The user can benefit from 2,048 true soundings, 1024 for each of the NORBIT WINGHEAD multibeam echosounders and use each one differently, either to extend the visible sector or to increase the along-track sounding density.

Please read the full article on Hydro-international.com

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORBIT ASA
05:54pNORBIT  : WINGHEAD High-resolution Sonar in a Dual-head Configuration
PU
04/19NORBIT  : Secures NOK 50 million On-Board Unit order from European customer
AQ
04/09NORBIT  : Notice and attendance and proxy form (English)
PU
04/09NORBIT  : Innkalling, påmeldingsblankett og fullmakt (norsk)
PU
04/09NORBIT  : Notice of Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2021
AQ
04/05NORBIT  : Guidelines for remuneration of executive personnel
PU
04/05NORBIT  : Proposal from the nomination committee
PU
03/30NORBIT  : BlueDeal environmental monitoring on Neptune Energy's Gjøa P1 developm..
PU
03/29NORBIT  : withdraws from transaction with StalkIT and associated companies
PU
03/25NORBIT  : Annual report for 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 745 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net income 2021 76,0 M 9,17 M 9,17 M
Net Debt 2021 80,0 M 9,65 M 9,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 1 141 M 137 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 NOK
Last Close Price 20,70 NOK
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group CTO & Business Unit Director-ODM
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORBIT ASA11.67%137
IROBOT CORPORATION40.19%3 196
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.43%1 580
TOBII AB (PUBL)10.34%736
LUMIBIRD22.93%460
AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.-20.54%270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ