Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norbit ASA    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 03/26 11:17:27 am
19.6 NOK   -1.01%
02:08aNORBIT  : withdraws from transaction with StalkIT and associated companies
PU
03/25NORBIT  : Annual report for 2020
PU
03/25NORBIT  : Annual report for 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORBIT : withdraws from transaction with StalkIT and associated companies

03/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 8 March 2021 where NORBIT announced an agreement for acquisition of business and assets from the Norwegian IoT company StalkIT and associated companies. Completion of the transaction was subject to a satisfactory outcome of a due diligence and shareholder approval in StalkIT and associated companies. Based on the results of the due diligence, NORBIT has decided to terminate the process and agreement.

As communicated in January, NORBIT is currently in advanced and exclusive negotiations regarding an add-on acquisition of an undisclosed European company which is operating in the asset and vehicle tracking domain, offering a substantial share of recurring subscription-based revenues. This process is progressing, although closing is expected to be delayed into second quarter.

For further queries, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

The information is such that NORBIT is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication from the contact persons set out above.

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORBIT ASA
02:08aNORBIT  : withdraws from transaction with StalkIT and associated companies
PU
03/25NORBIT  : Annual report for 2020
PU
03/25NORBIT  : Annual report for 2020
AQ
03/22NORBIT  : Introducing NORBIT NORdredge
PU
03/22NORBIT  : Strategic partnership with Fremtind Service
PU
03/22NORBIT  : Strategic partnership with Fremtind Service
AQ
03/08NORBIT  : strengthens its position within asset tracking through IoT acquisition
AQ
03/03NEW CASE STUDY : NORBIT GuardPoint Tracking Software for Diver Detection
PU
03/01NORBIT  : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
02/25NORBIT  : to supply multiple WINGHEAD sonars for marine renewable energy project..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 624 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net income 2020 43,0 M 5,01 M 5,01 M
Net Debt 2020 58,0 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 1 113 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 NOK
Last Close Price 19,60 NOK
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group CTO & Business Unit Director-ODM
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORBIT ASA8.89%127
IROBOT CORPORATION40.43%3 553
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.47%1 723
TOBII AB (PUBL)6.63%719
LUMIBIRD15.67%425
AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.-21.02%288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ