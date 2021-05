Survey jointly carried out between NORBIT and our official reseller for Malaysia, Geohydrocean Services Sdn Bhd (GHOS), utilizing NORBIT WINGHEAD high resolution multibeam sonar, mounted on an over the side aluminum pole. Read the case study HERE

