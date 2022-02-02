Norbit : Bathymetric Multibeam Survey Training, Portland, Oregon, USA

SEAHORSE Geomatics, Inc. offers 40+ hours of the most comprehensive practical bathymetric multibeam survey training course. Whether you are a senior hydrographic surveyor with many years of field experience or a junior surveyor (or anything in-between) this training course is for everyone who seeks exposure to latest developments in bathymetric multibeam capabilities and leading edge of surveying best practices. Holistic sensor and practicum theory that is taught by doing rather than fancy slides; our strong focus on practical theory for troubleshooting and quality realization is coupled with hands-on time. A complete workflow from a full multibeam sensor suite setup to data deliverables will be showcased in just hours before we carry this out, in detail, together. We utilize industry leading sensors and a full complement of software tools to realize repeatable and validated high resolution soundings and backscatter. Together, we will do it all!

Contact: heidi@seahorsegeomatics.com