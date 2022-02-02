Log in
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
Norbit : Bathymetric Multibeam Survey Training, Portland, Oregon, USA

02/02/2022
SEAHORSE Geomatics, Inc. offers 40+ hours of the most comprehensive practical bathymetric multibeam survey training course. Whether you are a senior hydrographic surveyor with many years of field experience or a junior surveyor (or anything in-between) this training course is for everyone who seeks exposure to latest developments in bathymetric multibeam capabilities and leading edge of surveying best practices. Holistic sensor and practicum theory that is taught by doing rather than fancy slides; our strong focus on practical theory for troubleshooting and quality realization is coupled with hands-on time. A complete workflow from a full multibeam sensor suite setup to data deliverables will be showcased in just hours before we carry this out, in detail, together. We utilize industry leading sensors and a full complement of software tools to realize repeatable and validated high resolution soundings and backscatter. Together, we will do it all!

Contact: heidi@seahorsegeomatics.com

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 764 M 86,7 M 764 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 228 M 25,9 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 1 783 M 202 M 1 783 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
