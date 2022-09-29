Norbit : Compact tightlu coupled GNSS/INS multibeam echo-sounders
Disclaimer
Norbit ASA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 10:03:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORBIT ASA
Sales 2022
1 139 M
106 M
106 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
298 M
27,6 M
27,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
3,09%
Capitalization
1 431 M
133 M
133 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,52x
EV / Sales 2023
1,28x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
34,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
24,30 NOK
Average target price
45,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target
85,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.