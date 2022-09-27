Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norbit ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:00 2022-09-27 am EDT
25.50 NOK   +6.69%
04:11aNorbit : Eric Levitt Joins NORBIT Security
PU
09/19Norbit Is Happy To Announce A New Team Member : Paola Fabretti
PU
09/15Norbit : exhibits at REMTECH Expo in Italy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norbit : Eric Levitt Joins NORBIT Security

09/27/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORBIT is pleased to announce that Eric Levitt has joined NORBIT Security as VP of Business Development, Maritime Security and Defense, focusing primarily on the US market. Eric brings over 20 years of business development experience to the group and has devoted a significant portion of his career to developing and delivering underwater security and defense solutions to government and commercial customers. Leveraging his deep knowledge of autonomous systems and subsea robotics, he co-founded Square Robot, a company he exited in 2020. Eric will be responsible for promoting NORBIT's innovative products and solutions for waterside security and mine countermeasure offerings.

Giuseppe Di Stefano, Sales VP for NORBIT Security, commented "NORBIT offers the world's most advanced solutions for underwater surveillance in times marked by a significant increase in asymmetric threats on both civilian and military installations. Eric is a tremendous addition to our team and will be the ambassador of NORBIT's innovation with Port Authorities, Navy and other stakeholders, while supporting the whole sales team with his experience. We are excited to have him on board"

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORBIT ASA
04:11aNorbit : Eric Levitt Joins NORBIT Security
PU
09/19Norbit Is Happy To Announce A New Te : Paola Fabretti
PU
09/15Norbit : exhibits at REMTECH Expo in Italy
PU
09/14Norbit : Ultrabeam Hydrographics Argonaut and Axolotl equipped with NORBIT WBMS Multibeam ..
PU
09/08Mandatory notification of trade
GL
08/29Norbit : Subsea exhibiting at Ashtead OpenDay
PU
08/16Norbit : Demo Days with SEABED in Amsterdam, Holland
PU
08/12Transcript : Norbit ASA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12Article : In Search of Underwater Rock Art
PU
08/12Results for the second quarter of 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 139 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 298 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 1 407 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,90 NOK
Average target price 45,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA-23.64%131
IROBOT CORPORATION-12.70%1 566
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-34.19%1 078
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-59.40%522
TOBII AB (PUBL)-44.99%192
AEYE, INC.-75.41%190