Norbit : Eric Levitt Joins NORBIT Security

NORBIT is pleased to announce that Eric Levitt has joined NORBIT Security as VP of Business Development, Maritime Security and Defense, focusing primarily on the US market. Eric brings over 20 years of business development experience to the group and has devoted a significant portion of his career to developing and delivering underwater security and defense solutions to government and commercial customers. Leveraging his deep knowledge of autonomous systems and subsea robotics, he co-founded Square Robot, a company he exited in 2020. Eric will be responsible for promoting NORBIT's innovative products and solutions for waterside security and mine countermeasure offerings.

Giuseppe Di Stefano, Sales VP for NORBIT Security, commented "NORBIT offers the world's most advanced solutions for underwater surveillance in times marked by a significant increase in asymmetric threats on both civilian and military installations. Eric is a tremendous addition to our team and will be the ambassador of NORBIT's innovation with Port Authorities, Navy and other stakeholders, while supporting the whole sales team with his experience. We are excited to have him on board"