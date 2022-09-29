Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norbit ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:58 2022-09-29 am EDT
23.50 NOK   -3.29%
06:04aNorbit : Practical Multibeam Training for Hydrographers
PU
06:04aNorbit : Santa Barbara Multiculture Survey
PU
06:04aNorbit : MS Hamburg – Vessel of Opportunity Survey
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norbit : GBT – Training, Maldives – HYPACK, iWBMS & iLIDAR

09/29/2022 | 05:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Read PDF HERE

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 09:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORBIT ASA
06:04aNorbit : Practical Multibeam Training for Hydrographers
PU
06:04aNorbit : Santa Barbara Multiculture Survey
PU
06:04aNorbit : MS Hamburg – Vessel of Opportunity Survey
PU
06:04aNorbit : Deepwater / complex bottom – The Dalles Survey
PU
06:04aNorbit : iWBMS Singapore
PU
06:04aNorbit : Hydrographic Capability Test
PU
06:04aNorbit : Compact tightlu coupled GNSS/INS multibeam echo-sounders
PU
06:04aNorbit : Glacier´s front imaging in the arctic
PU
05:54aNorbit : STX Bathy Solution
PU
05:54aNorbit : GBT – Training with NORBIT´s iWBMS system and iLiDAR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 139 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 298 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 1 431 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,30 NOK
Average target price 45,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA-22.36%133
IROBOT CORPORATION-12.78%1 565
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-35.97%1 040
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-60.04%525
AEYE, INC.-74.79%196
TOBII AB (PUBL)-44.12%195