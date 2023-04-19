Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norbit ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:27 2023-04-18 am EDT
40.90 NOK   +0.99%
01:30aNorbit : Latest NORBIT Multibeam Survey Technology Gains Immediate Sales
PU
04/14NORBIT – New registered share capital
GL
04/13Norbit : Classroom sessions at Ocean Business 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norbit : Latest NORBIT Multibeam Survey Technology Gains Immediate Sales

04/19/2023 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORBIT Subsea are proud to announce the launch of their latest fully active stabilised multibeam sonar system. Building on the WBMS platform, the new "iWBMSh Stabilised" system was launched at the NORBIT Subsea Global Partner Day event held in Southampton, UK prior to Ocean Business 2023 exhibition.

The system providing active Roll, Pitch and Yaw Stabilisation as well as Dual Swath capability brings next generational functionality and capability in a very small compact lightweight form factor. During the product launch presentation, both Seabed BV from Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. from Australia issued an order for the system. Ms. Elice Collewijn, General Manager, Seabed BV concurred that "Such performance and usability yet packaged in a compact system will appeal to many within our market". Mr. Paul Duncan, CEO Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. described the system as "revolutionary".

Peter Eriksen, Business Unit Director at NORBIT Oceans commented: "We are very grateful to both Seabed and Seismic Asia Pacific for their immediate commitment on our new product. The team at NORBIT work hard to ensure we deliver leading technology to the market, and the confidence shown by our partners demonstrates the exacting high standards for all our client multibeam deliverables. The market need for Active Stabilised multibeam technology has never been greater, and built upon the success of our WINGHEAD i80S, this new iWBMSh Stabilised product further provides solutions for more clients operating in more applications". s

About NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products provide wide coverage monitoring combined with high sensitivity and accuracy.

NORBIT SUBSEA is part of the NORBIT GROUP, an industrial corporation with companies in Subsea, Intelligent Traffic Systems and Original Design Manufacturing of industrial electronics. Our engineers have pioneered ground-breaking innovations within monitoring, instrumentation, telemetry and communication solutions for harsh environments. For further information please contact john.fraser@norbit.com or reference www.norbit.com/subsea

About Seabed BV

Both in the offshore- and onshore industries, innovations are introduced in rapid succession. Seabed is specialised in technical services aimed at the development and implementation of both hardware and software. Besides a highly qualified staff, the company offers a wide range of high-quality instruments. Seabed offers a large range of survey equipment and utilities as well as a broad variety of hydrographic tools such as tide gauges, echo sounders and motion/heading sensors. To offer the complete package Seabed can also supply geotechnical equipment for soil sampling, such as the in-house developed electrical vibrocorer. Seabed's scope of operations mainly covers hydrographic survey projects, dredging operations and services for the offshore industries. Its main clients are governmental organizations, port authorities and dredging contractors.

About Seismic Asia Pacific

Established in 1959, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd, is a leading provider of Hydrographic, Oceanographic, Geophysical and Navigation Systems within Australia and throughout South East Asia and the Pacific Rim. Seismic Asia Pacific is 100% Australian owned with its Corporate Office located in Brisbane, Queensland Australia. Seismic Asia Pacific provides both hardware and software equipment and system solutions to local government, defense and resource-related sectors. Seismic Asia Pacific has offices located in Bangkok, Charleston, Manila and Singapore with teaming partners in Indonesia, Kunming, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Pacific.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORBIT ASA
01:30aNorbit : Latest NORBIT Multibeam Survey Technology Gains Immediate Sales
PU
04/14NORBIT – New registered share capital
GL
04/13Norbit : Classroom sessions at Ocean Business 2023
PU
04/08NORBIT - Strengthening the North American presence with Seahorse Geomatics acquisition
AQ
04/08NORBIT - Strengthening the North American presence with Seahorse Geomatics acquisition
GL
04/08Norbit ASA acquired Business and Certain Assets of Seahorse Geomatics Inc. for NOK 15.6..
CI
04/04Norbit : Demos at Ocean Business 2023
PU
03/31Norbit Wins NOK270 Million On-Board Unit Contract
MT
03/31NORBIT - NOK 270 million frame agreement received for On-Board Units
GL
03/31Norbit ASA Receives NOK 270 Million Frame Agreement for On-Board Units
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 450 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 296 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 2 431 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
EV / Sales 2024 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,90 NOK
Average target price 50,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA42.01%232
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.16%27 261
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.209.14%1 625
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.13.73%1 214
IROBOT CORPORATION-13.75%1 142
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.64%994
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer