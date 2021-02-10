Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norbit ASA    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norbit : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

02/10/2021 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO and primary insider of NORBIT ASA has on 10 February 2020 purchased 15,000 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 21.16 per share.

Following the transaction, Weisethaunet owns 6,940,695 shares through the company Petors AS. In addition, related parties of Weisethaunet own 7,893 shares, so that the total number of shares controlled by Weisethaunet and related parties amounts to 6,948,588 shares, representing 12.24 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT.

For further queries, please contact:

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company has manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway, and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. To section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORBIT ASA
04:20aNORBIT : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
PU
04:04aNORBIT : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
04:03aNORBIT : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
02/09NORBIT : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA
PU
02/09NORBIT : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA
AQ
02/09NORBIT : Results for the fourth quarter of 2020
PU
02/09NORBIT : Results for the fourth quarter of 2020
AQ
02/07NORBIT : Shares Rise on Toll Collection System's Approval By Italian Motorway Au..
MT
02/07NORBIT : steps into the Italian road tolling market together with DKV
AQ
02/03NORBIT : Invitation to presentation of results for the fourth quarter of 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 624 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net income 2020 43,0 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
Net Debt 2020 58,0 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 1 244 M 147 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 NOK
Last Close Price 21,90 NOK
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group CTO & Business Unit Director-ODM
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORBIT ASA21.67%147
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.23.37%56 189
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.41%54 665
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.10%39 551
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.83%32 618
HEXAGON AB-2.59%32 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ