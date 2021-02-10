Norbit : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO and primary insider of NORBIT ASA has on 10 February 2020 purchased 15,000 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 21.16 per share.

Following the transaction, Weisethaunet owns 6,940,695 shares through the company Petors AS. In addition, related parties of Weisethaunet own 7,893 shares, so that the total number of shares controlled by Weisethaunet and related parties amounts to 6,948,588 shares, representing 12.24 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT.

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company has manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway, and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

