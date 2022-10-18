Advanced search
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
10:25 2022-10-18 am EDT
24.70 NOK   +1.23%
12:53pNorbit : NORTrace for e Quy Don Technical University
PU
09/29Norbit : Practical Multibeam Training for Hydrographers
PU
09/29Norbit : Santa Barbara Multiculture Survey
PU
Norbit : NORTrace for e Quy Don Technical University

10/18/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
NORBIT is proud to support the prestigious Le Quy Don Technical University (the Military Technical Academy) in Hanoi, Vietnam, by delivering our NORTrace Sonar Performance Prediction Software licenses.

NORTrace is used by customers worldwide to model and optimize the performance of active sonars and to predict acoustic performance as a tactical decision tool when environmental conditions change (different water temperatures, salinity, boat traffic, rain, and more).

[Link]NORBIT engineers testing sonars in the test tank in Trondheim

Read more about NORTrace HERE

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 16:51:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 139 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 298 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 1 437 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,40 NOK
Average target price 45,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Tom Solberg Deputy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA-22.04%136
IROBOT CORPORATION-15.00%1 516
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-30.29%1 133
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-61.18%510
TOBII AB (PUBL)-49.89%176
AEYE, INC.-82.48%136