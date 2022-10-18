Norbit : NORTrace for e Quy Don Technical University

NORBIT is proud to support the prestigious Le Quy Don Technical University (the Military Technical Academy) in Hanoi, Vietnam, by delivering our NORTrace Sonar Performance Prediction Software licenses.

NORTrace is used by customers worldwide to model and optimize the performance of active sonars and to predict acoustic performance as a tactical decision tool when environmental conditions change (different water temperatures, salinity, boat traffic, rain, and more).

[Link] NORBIT engineers testing sonars in the test tank in Trondheim

Read more about NORTrace HERE