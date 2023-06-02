Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norbit ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORBT   NO0010856511

NORBIT ASA

(NORBT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:28:39 2023-06-02 am EDT
54.80 NOK   -0.36%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norbit : Offshore Renewables and Blue Economy Boom Bring New Opportunities for Hydrographic Surveyors

06/02/2023 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sonar systems such as the NORBIT WINGHEAD i80SS and iSTX360 and the NORdredge software are designed for next-generation marine operations

An estimated 95 per cent of the oceans remains unexplored today, implying a huge market opportunity for innovative marine survey solutions. While the boom in offshore renewables projects will certainly continue, the Blue Economy is bringing new opportunities for hydrographers. Common across all applications is use of state-of-the-art sonar equipment, operable from different platforms.

Read the full Hydro International article HERE

Attachments

Disclaimer

Norbit ASA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 10:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 450 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2023 181 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2023 194 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 3 270 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart NORBIT ASA
Duration : Period :
Norbit ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORBIT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 55,00 NOK
Average target price 55,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet Group Chief Executive Officer
Per Kristian Reppe Chief Financial Officer
Finn Haugan Chairman
Arild Søraunet Group Chief Technology Officer
Stein Martin Beyer Group COO & Business Unit Director-EMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORBIT ASA90.97%295
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.42%29 099
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.202.47%1 523
IROBOT CORPORATION-19.53%1 069
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.1.90%1 057
HESAI GROUP0.00%1 008
