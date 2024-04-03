Norcod AS announced that Arne Kristian Hoset has decided to resign as CFO to take on a new position in another company and industry. He will remain in his current role until the end of June, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition for Norcod. The Company has initiated a process to recruit Hoset's replacement.
Norcod AS Announces Resignation of Arne Kristian Hoset as CFO