Norcod AS: Trym Are Sivertsen joins Norcod as interim CFO

(Trondheim, 27. June 2024)



Norcod has hired Trym Are Sivertsen as interim CFO following CFO Arne Kristian

Hoset's decision to resign and pursue other opportunities. Trym Are Sivertsen

has had the role as financial consultant for Norcod since 2019, handling various

tasks within financial management on behalf of Norcod.



"In order to realize Norcod's strategy and secure profitability, we are excited

to appoint Trym Are Sivertsen as our interim CFO. Trym has strong connections to

Norcod after several years of diligent service for the company," Norcod CEO

Christian Riber says.



Norcod has initiated a search for Hoset's permanent successor in the CFO

position, and Hoset will remain in his current role until end of June, 2024.



"I would like to thank Arne Kristian for his valuable contribution to Norcod's

development. His expertise has played a crucial role in improving the financial

position for the company. We wish Arne Kristian all the best in his future

endeavors," says Riber.



For further information, please contact: Christian Riber, Chief Executive

Officer, phone: +47 905 37 990, E-mail: cr@norcod.no



Arne Kristian Hoset, Chief Financial Officer, phone: +47 988 10 282, E-mail:

arne.hoset@norcod.no



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR).



About Norcod: Norcod AS' core business is commercial sea farming of cod and is

through ownership and partnerships involved in the entire value chain. Norcod's

existing fish farms are located in Mid-Norway with ideal conditions for cod. The

company is contributing to blue ocean value creation with minimal impact on the

environment while supporting local communities. Norcod is listed on Oslo's

Euronext Growth market.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site