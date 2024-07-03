03 Jul 2024 21:23 CEST
Norcod AS
Primary insider Boe Spurré, Board Member of Norcod AS, has on July 3 purchased
2.000 Norcod AS shares at an average price of NOK 26,54 per share. After the
transaction Boe Spurré holds a total of 304.595 shares in Norcod AS.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Norcod AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
NORCOD
NO0010892912
NCOD
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Norcod AS published this content on 03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2024 19:26:03 UTC.