Notification of trade - Boe Spurre

03 Jul 2024 21:23 CEST

Issuer

Norcod AS

Primary insider Boe Spurré, Board Member of Norcod AS, has on July 3 purchased
2.000 Norcod AS shares at an average price of NOK 26,54 per share. After the
transaction Boe Spurré holds a total of 304.595 shares in Norcod AS.

More information:
Source

Norcod AS

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

NORCOD

ISIN

NO0010892912

Symbol

NCOD

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

