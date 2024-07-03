Notification of trade - Boe Spurre

Primary insider Boe Spurré, Board Member of Norcod AS, has on July 3 purchased

2.000 Norcod AS shares at an average price of NOK 26,54 per share. After the

transaction Boe Spurré holds a total of 304.595 shares in Norcod AS.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site