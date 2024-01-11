Norcod has secured a new and profitable contract with Chinese distribution company. This agreement represents a deal for a minimum of 800 tons or approximately 10% of Norcod's planned production quantity for 2024. Even more crucial, the fish exported to China as part of this contract will generate profits - which is a significant step for Norcod.

Norcod has already commenced the export of fish to China and has secured placement for their products in over 100 Metro stores in the country. The fish from Norcod will be marketed and sold alongside and in the same manner as salmon in China. Norcod sees potential for a total cod market in China that rivals the size of the salmon market in China.

In 2023, Norway exported 40,000 tons of fresh salmon to China, and the total salmon market in China amounts to 95,000 tons. A special acknowledgment is given to the Norwegian Seafood Council for their support and collaboration in entering the highly important Chinese market. Norcod also expresses its gratitude to Sirena for the excellent collaboration, not least with their efforts in enabling great positioning and rapid execution to China.

Leveraging Sirena's 30-year network in the country has been instrumental in opening doors for Norcod in the Chinese market.