NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Automotive customer opts for document management from NorCom

Intelligent document management with AI

Studies show that up to one workday per week is spent searching for information in documents. Artificial intelligence (AI) can act as an ideal assistant here. In document management, documents are comprehensively labeled and classified with the support of AI. In this way, the user can search them quickly and purposefully, analyze them comprehensively and organize them in a variety of ways. The AI ​​does not replace the technical expert - but supports him in being able to carry out important tasks better and faster.



“With document management, we are opening up a new field for our customers. So far, the focus has only been on measurement data, our AI applications are now also being used to analyze documents," comments Dr. Tobias Abthoff, Managing Director at NorCom, expanded the installation. "We are pleased about this opportunity to convince other user groups in the company."





Contact:

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Phone: 089-93948-0

