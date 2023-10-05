Annual general meeting of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA on 17 November 2023

E. Agenda - item 6b

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 6b

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association - Modalities for

the participation of Supervisory Board members

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote Binding vote

4. Vote Binding vote

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights

F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda

1. Object of deadline Submission of requests for additions to the agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline 17.10.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231017; 22:00 UTC]

F. Shareholder right - countermotions

1. Object of deadline Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the

agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:

02.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231102; 23:00 UTC]

For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:

17.11.2023

17.11.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231117]

F. Shareholder right - election proposals

1. Object of deadline Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board

members or auditors

2. Applicable issuer deadline For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:

02.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231102; 23:00 UTC]

For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:

17.11.2023

17.11.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: