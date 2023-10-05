Annual general meeting of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA on 17 November 2023
Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
NC5A112023HV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE000A12UP37
2. Name of issuer
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the general meeting
17.11.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231117]
2. Time of the general meeting
13:00 hours (CET)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
12:00 UTC]
3. Type of the general meeting
Ordinary annual general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]
4. Location of the general meeting
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA,
Gabelsbergerstraße 4, 4th floor, 80333 Munich, Germany, Germany
5. Record Date
27.10.2023, 00:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231026]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
D. Participation in the general meeting
D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Voting in person on site
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
10.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231110; 23:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
17.11.2023, until the end of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231117; until the end of voting]
Annual general meeting of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA on 17 November 2023
D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions
to the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
10.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231110; 23:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by
the Company
- in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by 16.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20231116; 23:00 UTC]
- if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 17.11.2023, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20231117; until the start of voting]
- in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by 16.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)
- Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
10.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231110; 23:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on
17.11.2023, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231117; until the end of voting]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies
and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by
16.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231116; 23:00 UTC]
• if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on
17.11.2023, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231117; until the start of voting]
Annual general meeting of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA on 17 November 2023
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the annual financial statements and consolidated
financial statements of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co.
KGaA, the combined management report for the Company and the
Group for fiscal 2022 with the explanatory report on the disclosures
pursuant to Sections 289a and 315a of the German Commercial Code
and the report of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2022 as well as the
adoption of a resolution on the annual financial statements of NorCom
Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA as of December 31, 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the general partner for the
fiscal year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the acts of the members of the
Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
Annual general meeting of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA on 17 November 2023
E. Agenda - item 4
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of the auditor for the fiscal year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 5
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the compensation report
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Advisory vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 6a
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6a
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association - Enabling
virtual Annual General Meetings
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
Annual general meeting of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA on 17 November 2023
E. Agenda - item 6b
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6b
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association - Modalities for
the participation of Supervisory Board members
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights
F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda
1. Object of deadline
Submission of requests for additions to the agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
17.10.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231017; 22:00 UTC]
F. Shareholder right - countermotions
1. Object of deadline
Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the
agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:
02.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231102; 23:00 UTC]
For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:
17.11.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231117]
F. Shareholder right - election proposals
1. Object of deadline
Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board
members or auditors
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:
02.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231102; 23:00 UTC]
For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:
17.11.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20231117]
