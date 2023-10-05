Annual general meeting of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA on 17 November 2023

Convenience Translation

Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

NC5A112023HV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE000A12UP37

2. Name of issuer

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the general meeting

17.11.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231117]

2. Time of the general meeting

13:00 hours (CET)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

12:00 UTC]

3. Type of the general meeting

Ordinary annual general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]

4. Location of the general meeting

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA,

Gabelsbergerstraße 4, 4th floor, 80333 Munich, Germany, Germany

5. Record Date

27.10.2023, 00:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231026]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

D. Participation in the general meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Voting in person on site

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

10.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231110; 23:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

17.11.2023, until the end of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231117; until the end of voting]

D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions

to the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

10.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231110; 23:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by

the Company

    • in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by 16.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20231116; 23:00 UTC]
    • if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 17.11.2023, until the start of voting
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20231117; until the start of voting]
  2. Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

10.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231110; 23:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on

17.11.2023, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231117; until the end of voting]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies

and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by

16.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231116; 23:00 UTC]

if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on

17.11.2023, until the start of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231117; until the start of voting]

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the annual financial statements and consolidated

financial statements of NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co.

KGaA, the combined management report for the Company and the

Group for fiscal 2022 with the explanatory report on the disclosures

pursuant to Sections 289a and 315a of the German Commercial Code

and the report of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2022 as well as the

adoption of a resolution on the annual financial statements of NorCom

Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA as of December 31, 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the general partner for the

fiscal year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the acts of the members of the

Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the election of the auditor for the fiscal year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the compensation report

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Advisory vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6a

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6a

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association - Enabling

virtual Annual General Meetings

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6b

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6b

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association - Modalities for

the participation of Supervisory Board members

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.norcom.de/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights

F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda

1. Object of deadline

Submission of requests for additions to the agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

17.10.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231017; 22:00 UTC]

F. Shareholder right - countermotions

1. Object of deadline

Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the

agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:

02.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231102; 23:00 UTC]

For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:

17.11.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231117]

F. Shareholder right - election proposals

1. Object of deadline

Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board

members or auditors

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:

02.11.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231102; 23:00 UTC]

For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:

17.11.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20231117]

