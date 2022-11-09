Norcros : Results for the six months ended 30 September 2022

9 November 2022 Norcros plc Results for the six months ended 30 September 2022 'Resilient performance reflecting strength of business model.' Norcros, a market leading supplier of high quality and innovative bathroom and kitchen products, today announces its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022. Financial Summary Six months Six months Six months % change % change ended ended ended 2022 Vs. 2022 Vs. 30 30 30 2021 20192 September September September 2022 2021 2019 26 Weeks 26 Weeks 27 Weeks2 Revenue £219.9m £200.9m £181.2m 9.5% 21.4% Revenue - constant currency like for like3 1.1% 19.8% Underlying operating profit1 £22.0m £22.0m £17.4m - 26.4% Underlying profit before taxation1 £19.9m £20.9m £15.6m (4.8%) 27.6% Diluted underlying EPS1&4 17.8p 20.0p 15.1p (11.0%) 17.9% Operating profit £16.1m £19.2m £14.3m (16.1%) 12.6% Underlying net (debt)/cash1 (£58.9m) £1.0m (£41.1m) Interim dividend per share 3.4p 3.1p 3.1p Definitions and reconciliations of alternative performance measures are provided in note 3 2019 period data presented to provide a more meaningful pre-COVID-19 baseline for performance comparisons LFL (like for like) excludes Grant Westfield acquired 31 May 2022 and adjusts 2019 revenue from a 27 to a 26 week basis Reflects the increase in share capital to part fund the Grant Westfield acquisition Highlights Resilient performance with record first half revenue. An increase compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 comparative period of 19.8% on a constant currency like for like 3 basis; above the prior year by 9.5% on a reported basis and 1.1% on a constant currency like for like basis 3

Underlying operating profit increased by 26.4% against 2019 to a record equalling £22.0m, in line with the record result in 2021

Grant Westfield acquisition completed and seamlessly integrated in the period

Strong financial position - low leverage and £130m of committed banking facilities maturing October 2025; significant liquidity and funding headroom

Interim dividend of 3.4p per share, reflecting the Board's confidence in the Group's prospects Nick Kelsall, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 1

"We have again delivered a resilient first half performance against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Whilst activity levels normalised following the exceptional post pandemic demand in 2021, the Board remains confident that the Group's successful strategy, proven business model, leading brands, excellent service proposition and its commitment to new product introductions will continue to offer strong differentiation and deliver further progress in line with the Board's expectations for the year to 31 March 2023."

Triton - Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK Merlyn - The UK and Ireland's No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial and hospitality sectors Multipanel - Grant Westfield is a leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels Vado - A leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories and valves Croydex - A market leading, innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of high quality bathroom furnishings and accessories Abode - A leading niche designer and distributor of high quality kitchen & hot water taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks Johnson Tiles - The leading manufacturer and supplier of ceramic tiles in the UK Norcros Adhesives - Manufacturer of tile and stone adhesives, grouts and related products

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

Tile Africa - Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles, and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers and adhesives Johnson Tiles South Africa - Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles TAL - The leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives House of Plumbing - Market leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,400 people. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For further information please visit the Company website: http://www.norcros.com 2

Overview of Results The Board is pleased to record a resilient performance for the six months ended 30 September 2022, once again reflecting the strength of the Group's strategy, its focussed business model, geographical spread, market leading brands, broad distribution channels, well-developed supply chain infrastructure and financial strength. Our UK business performed well with revenue of £142.8m (2021: £130.8m, 2019: £115.6m), 9.2% above the prior year, and 13.5% above 2019 on a like for like basis. Domestic market revenue was 12.9% above the prior year and 16.3% ahead of 2019 on a like for like basis. Merlyn and Triton delivered a marked increase in revenue relative to 2019, benefitting from their leading market positions, stock availability and superior service. Grant Westfield has now been seamlessly integrated into the Group and contributed revenue of £16.5m in the four months following acquisition. Our South African business continued to make strong progress with revenue of £77.1m (2021: £70.1m, 2019: £65.6m), 10.0% above prior year on a reported basis and 31.8% above 2019 on a constant currency like for like basis. The business continued to benefit from its strong competitive and financial position leading to further market share gains in the period. We achieved a record level of underlying operating profit of £22.0m for the period (2021: £22.0m, 2019: £17.4m), equal to the record result in the prior year. Results Group revenue for the 26-week first half was £219.9m (2021: £200.9m, 2019: £181.2m) (2021: 26 weeks, 2019: 27 weeks), a 9.5% increase on the prior year on a reported basis. It was 1.1% above prior year on a constant currency like for like basis and a 19.8% increase on a 2019 constant currency like for like basis adjusting from a 27 week to a 26-week period. The performance reflected the strength of our customer proposition over the period and the benefits of our geographical exposure and breadth of distribution channels. Underlying operating profit was £22.0m (2021: £22.0m, 2019: £17.4m) reflecting the increased revenue in the period and the recovery of increased input costs, principally through the management of selling prices. The underlying operating profit margin was 10.0% (2021: 11.0%, 2019: 9.6%). Operating profit was £16.1m (2021: £19.2m, 2019: £14.3m) after deducting acquisition related costs of £4.9m (2021: £1.9m, 2019: £2.2m). Acquisition related costs represent amortisation of acquired intangibles of £2.8m (2021: £1.9m, 2019: £1.9m) which has increased as a result of the acquisition of Grant Westfield, acquisition related advisory fees of £1.5m (2021: nil, 2019: nil) and deferred remuneration of £0.3m (2021: nil, 2019: £0.3m). IFRS 19R administration expenses were £1.0m (2021: £0.9m, 2019: £0.9m) in the period. Underlying profit before taxation was £19.9m (2021: £20.9m, 2019: £15.6m) reflecting the increase in bank interest costs to £1.2m (2021: £0.3m, 2019: £0.9m) due to an increase in bank borrowings in the period and higher bank base rates. IFRS 16 interest costs in the period on lease liabilities were £0.9m (2021: £0.8m, 2019: £0.9m). The application of IFRS 16 had a nil impact on underlying profit before taxation (2021: reduction of £0.1m, 2019: reduction of £0.6m). Profit before taxation was £14.0m (2021: £17.7m, 2019: £13.3m). During the period there were no exceptional costs (2021: nil, 2019: nil). Diluted underlying earnings per share were 17.8p (2021: 20.0p, 2019: 15.1p), reflecting the reduction in underlying profit before taxation and the increased share capital following the £18.1m (8.1m shares) equity placing to part fund the Grant Westfield acquisition. 3

The Group generated an underlying operating cash inflow of £16.1m (2021: £8.0m, 2019: £20.0m) post a working capital outflow of £11.0m (2021: £19.3m outflow, 2019: £3.1m outflow), reflecting investment into inventory and the revenue growth in the period. Capital expenditure was £3.3m in the first half (2021: £2.5m, 2019: £3.1m), reflecting our commitment to investing in our overall proposition and a return to pre- pandemic levels. Financial Position Group net debt (pre-IFRS 16) was £58.9m at the half year (31 March 2022: £8.6m net cash) following the acquisition of Grant Westfield in May 2022. Inclusive of IFRS 16 lease liabilities, net debt was £84.3m (31 March 2022: £15.4m). IFRS 16 has no impact on cash flow nor on the Group's existing bank covenants. The Group continues to be in a strong financial position with significant headroom within its committed £130m RCF financing facility maturing October 2025. Pension Scheme The gross surplus relating to our UK defined benefit pension scheme as calculated under IAS 19R has decreased from £19.6m at 31 March 2022 to £8.2m. This decrease in the surplus is primarily due to an increase in the discount rate to 5.25% (31 March 2022: 2.75%), offset by a reduced value of assets. Notwithstanding the recent volatility in financial markets, and in particular the movement in gilt yields, the Group's UK defined benefit pension scheme obligations continue to be well managed. Dividend The Board is declaring an interim dividend of 3.4p per share reflecting the strong first half performance and its confidence in the Group's prospects. The dividend is payable on 10 January 2023 to shareholders on the register on 25 November 2022. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 24 November 2022. Environment, social and governance The Board is committed to high standards of corporate responsibility, employee engagement and sustainability. We continue to prioritise a number of activities that look to reduce the Group's impact on the environment and support the communities in which we operate, and we strive to provide our employees with a safe and positive working environment. During the first half of the year we have completed our first annual ESG report and TCFD disclosures and established an ESG Forum of key sustainability leaders across our business to work on our ESG strategy. We have started work on our Net Zero Transition Plan which will include setting baselines and targets for our Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon footprint. We have been working across the business on our wider ESG framework which will develop the KPIs and management information we will use to drive our ESG strategy. We continue to deliver our "Project Yes" (Youth Employment Service) initiative in South Africa to provide work experience for unemployed young people. Within the Group, Triton and Croydex have achieved accreditation with Carbon Trust, Croydex have become the latest of our businesses to achieve ISO14001 in July 2022 and Triton won the Screwfix Sustainable 2022 Award for Product of the Year. 4