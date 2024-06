Nord General Nyrt formerly known as Nordtelekom Tavkozlesi Szolgaltato Nyrt is a Hungary-based company engaged in the telecommunication sector. The Company’s core operation is Internet service providing (ISP), but it also delivers a full spectrum of telecommunication services such as leased line, asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) phone, as well as co-location, webhosting (allowing to display client's Website on the Internet without buying a server computer) and domain registration. In addition to mobile Internet, the Company deals with telephone services and server placement. Nord General Nyrt provides full Internet services on Vodafone's network in addition to the T-com and Invitel network.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services