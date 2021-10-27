Log in
Interim Report Nordea Direct Boligkreditt Third Quarter 2021

10/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Interim Report 3rd quarter 2021

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is part of the Nordea Group. Nordea build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are one of the largest banks in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalisation with around 10 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.

Read more about us on Nordea.com.

Key financial figures

Summary of income statement

NOKt

Jan-Sep 2021

Jan-Sep 2020

Year 2020

Net interest income

146,649

99,133

144,127

Net commission income and other operating income

2,372

185

815

Total income

149,021

99,318

144,943

Staff costs

1,611

1,160

1,714

Other expenses

14,187

13,409

16,833

Total operating expenses

15,798

14,568

18,547

Loan losses (negative figures are reversals)

60

-66

-249

Operating profit

133,163

84,816

126,645

Income tax expense

33,291

21,204

31,661

Net profit for the period

99,872

63,612

94,984

Summary of balance sheet

NOKt

30 Sep 2021

30 Sep 2020

31 Dec 2020

Loans to the public (gross)

21,710,866

17,879,107

21,823,506

Allowance for loan losses

-1,400

-1,523

-1,340

Total assets

22,405,622

18,639,358

20,518,080

Equity

2,124,672

1,993,602

2,024,873

Ratios and key figures

Jan-Sep 2021

Jan-Sep 2020

Year 2020

Net interest margin, annualised

%

0.77

0.64

0.68

Loss rate

%

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-performing loans in % of gross lending1

%

0.03

0.07

0.03

Return on equity, annualised

%

6.4

4.3

4.8

Capital adequacy2

%

25.2

28.5

24.9

Tier 1 capital ratio2

%

25.2

28.5

24.9

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio2

%

25.2

28.5

24.9

Cost/income ratio

%

10.6

14.7

12.8

Liquditiy Coverage Ratio

%

501

505

486

Average total assets

NOKt

25,486,637

20,757,866

21,239,815

Cover pool

NOKt

22,095,998

18,320,846

22,220,048

Number of loans

Number

12,027

10,824

12,352

Weighted indexed loan-to-value ratio3

%

43.9

43.8

45.2

Weighted average remaining life

Year

21.0

20.5

20.9

  1. Gross default over 90 days
  2. The profit for the period is not included in the calculation for the quarters, with the exception of fourth quarter.
  3. LTV for September 2021 is based on house prices per June 2021

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt - Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2021

2

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS

Introduction

(Previous year comparable figures for the company are shown in brackets)

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway to issue covered bonds. The objective is to provide residential mortgage loans, and to primarily finance the lending portfolio by issuing covered bonds. The Company only has residential mortgage loans purchased from Nordea Direct Bank ASA.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Direct Bank ASA. The Company's registered business address is in Oslo.

With reference to previous updates regarding the merger between Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS and Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS, the companies are reassessing the manner in which Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS will be integrated into the Nordea Group and its covered bonds transferred to Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS. The target completion for such transactions is 1 November 2022. Completion is subject to regulatory approval.

Income statement

Operating profit was NOK 133.2m (NOK 84.8m). The increase was mainly driven by improved margins.

Total income amounted to NOK 149.0m (NOK 99.3m).

Net interest income amounted to NOK 146.6m (NOK 99.1m).

Net commission income and other income amounted to NOK 2.4m (NOK 0.2m).

The net interest margin1 was 0.77% (0.64%).

Operating expenses were NOK 15.8m (NOK 14.6m).

Total write-downs and losses amounted to NOK 0.1m (positive NOK 0.1m). The balance of group write-downs amounted to NOK 1.4m (NOK 1.5m).

The group write-downs are intended to cover losses on commitments that are not individually identified as doubtful.

The Company uses the Banking Group's guidelines for assessing and writing down loans. No individual write- downs related to individual commitments have been made. At the end of the period, the Company had six loans in default over 90 days.

Lending

As of 30 September 2021, the Company had 12,027 loans with a total outstanding balance of NOK 21,710.9m (NOK 17,879.1m). The portfolio continues to be of high quality.

The entire lending portfolio has been acquired from Nordea Direct Bank ASA. It consists of loans with variable interest rates. The average loan commitment was NOK 1.8m per loan as of 30 September 2021. The largest single exposure was NOK 9.4m and 13.6% of the lending portfolio consisted of loans with credit lines (fleksilån). Including the unutilised credit facilities, 20.4% of the lending portfolio consisted of loans with credit lines (fleksilån).

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS has a weighted loan- to-value ratio, indexed, of 43.9% (43.8%).

Segments

The target group for Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is the retail market spread throughout Norway.

Capital position

As of 30 September 2021, the Company had a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 25.2% (28.5%). The total capital held by the Company was NOK 2,024.6m (NOK 1,929.7m).

Rating

Nordea Direct Bank ASA and its subsidiary Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS had a long-term and short- term counterparty credit rating of AA-/A-1+. The covered bonds portfolio issued by Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS had a long-term rating of AAA.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS will hold the amount of overcollateralisation required to maintain the current rating for Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS`s covered bond program.

Debt securities issued

The Company had issued covered bonds with a total face value of NOK 10,100.0m as of 30 September 2021. The portfolio includes three loans, the first of which matures on 20 May 2022 (extended due date to 23 May 2023).

Liquidity

As of 30 September 2021, the Company had net liquid assets of NOK 645.6m, of which NOK 455.4m in bank deposits, NOK 78,5m in covered bonds and NOK 111.8m in treasury bills.

1 The net interest margin is calculated as net interest income as a percentage of average total assets, annualised.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt -Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2021

3

Norwegian financial institutions are required to maintain a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) on 100 %, in order to be able to cover net liquidity outflow during periods with limited access to market funding. The LCR for the Company was 501% (505%) at end of third quarter.

The Company has a long-term credit facility with the parent company of NOK 1,000.0m and a short-term credit facility of up to NOK 20,000.0m. Unutilised credit facilities amounted to NOK 10,923.7m as of 30 September 2021. In addition, the Company has a credit facility agreement that allows Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS to borrow money in order to repay its outstanding bond debt.

Covid-19 Measures

During September 2021 Norway saw the society opening up due to the good progress of the vaccination programme run by the Norwegian authorities. Considering the development, Nordea Direct Bank ASA no longer sees the need or special measures and follow-ups due to Covid-19. The bank will continue to monitor the overall economic situation for any unexpected developments that could have negative impact on its operations.

Events after the balance sheet date

No significant events have occurred after the end of the quarter.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS

Oslo, 27 October 2021

Gundersen

Morten Keil

Elen Margrethe Stiksrud

Chairman

Board member

Board member

Alex Madsen

Jan Kåre Raae

Board member

Chief Executive Officer

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt - Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2021

4

Income statement

NOKt

Note

Q3 2021

Q3 2020 Jan-Sep 2021

Jan-Sep 2020

Year 2020

Interest income etc, amortised cost

83,449

73,719

274,684

309,494

393,287

Interest income etc, fair value

110

583

-1,524

-792

-540

Interest costs etc.

37,918

32,896

126,512

209,569

248,619

Net interest income

45,641

41,406

146,649

99,133

144,127

Fee and commission income

512

533

1,595

1,647

2,187

Net gains on financial instruments at fair value

237

-916

56

-2,173

-2,322

Other operating income

240

240

721

710

950

Net commission income and other operating income

988

-143

2,372

185

815

Total income

46,629

41,263

149,021

99,318

144,943

Staff costs

525

561

1,611

1,160

1,714

Other operating expenses

3,720

3,162

14,187

13,409

16,833

Total operating expenses

4,244

3,723

15,798

14,568

18,547

Profit / (loss) before loan losses

42,385

37,540

133,223

84,750

126,396

Loan losses

4

-259

-927

60

-66

-249

Operating profit

42,643

38,468

133,163

84,816

126,645

Income tax expense

10,661

9,617

33,291

21,204

31,661

Net profit for the period

31,982

28,851

99,872

63,612

94,984

Basic/diluted earnings per share, NOK

246.0

221.9

768.2

489.3

730.6

Statement of comprehensive income

NOKt

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Jan-Sep 2021

Jan-Sep 2020

Year 2020

Net profit for the period

31,982

28,851

99,872

63,612

94,984

Components of other comprehensive income

Items that are not reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Total components of other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period

31,982

28,851

99,872

63,612

94,984

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt -Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2021

5

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
