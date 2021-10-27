Interim Report Nordea Direct Boligkreditt Third Quarter 2021

Introduction

(Previous year comparable figures for the company are shown in brackets)

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway to issue covered bonds. The objective is to provide residential mortgage loans, and to primarily finance the lending portfolio by issuing covered bonds. The Company only has residential mortgage loans purchased from Nordea Direct Bank ASA.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Direct Bank ASA. The Company's registered business address is in Oslo.

With reference to previous updates regarding the merger between Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS and Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS, the companies are reassessing the manner in which Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS will be integrated into the Nordea Group and its covered bonds transferred to Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS. The target completion for such transactions is 1 November 2022. Completion is subject to regulatory approval.

Income statement

Operating profit was NOK 133.2m (NOK 84.8m). The increase was mainly driven by improved margins.

Total income amounted to NOK 149.0m (NOK 99.3m).

Net interest income amounted to NOK 146.6m (NOK 99.1m).

Net commission income and other income amounted to NOK 2.4m (NOK 0.2m).

The net interest margin1 was 0.77% (0.64%).

Operating expenses were NOK 15.8m (NOK 14.6m).

Total write-downs and losses amounted to NOK 0.1m (positive NOK 0.1m). The balance of group write-downs amounted to NOK 1.4m (NOK 1.5m).

The group write-downs are intended to cover losses on commitments that are not individually identified as doubtful.

The Company uses the Banking Group's guidelines for assessing and writing down loans. No individual write- downs related to individual commitments have been made. At the end of the period, the Company had six loans in default over 90 days.