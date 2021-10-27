Interim Report Nordea Direct Boligkreditt Third Quarter 2021
10/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Interim Report 3rd quarter 2021
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is part of the Nordea Group. Nordea build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are one of the largest banks in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalisation with around 10 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.
Read more about us on Nordea.com.
Key financial figures
Summary of income statement
NOKt
Jan-Sep 2021
Jan-Sep 2020
Year 2020
Net interest income
146,649
99,133
144,127
Net commission income and other operating income
2,372
185
815
Total income
149,021
99,318
144,943
Staff costs
1,611
1,160
1,714
Other expenses
14,187
13,409
16,833
Total operating expenses
15,798
14,568
18,547
Loan losses (negative figures are reversals)
60
-66
-249
Operating profit
133,163
84,816
126,645
Income tax expense
33,291
21,204
31,661
Net profit for the period
99,872
63,612
94,984
Summary of balance sheet
NOKt
30 Sep 2021
30 Sep 2020
31 Dec 2020
Loans to the public (gross)
21,710,866
17,879,107
21,823,506
Allowance for loan losses
-1,400
-1,523
-1,340
Total assets
22,405,622
18,639,358
20,518,080
Equity
2,124,672
1,993,602
2,024,873
Ratios and key figures
Jan-Sep 2021
Jan-Sep 2020
Year 2020
Net interest margin, annualised
%
0.77
0.64
0.68
Loss rate
%
0.00
0.00
0.00
Non-performing loans in % of gross lending1
%
0.03
0.07
0.03
Return on equity, annualised
%
6.4
4.3
4.8
Capital adequacy2
%
25.2
28.5
24.9
Tier 1 capital ratio2
%
25.2
28.5
24.9
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio2
%
25.2
28.5
24.9
Cost/income ratio
%
10.6
14.7
12.8
Liquditiy Coverage Ratio
%
501
505
486
Average total assets
NOKt
25,486,637
20,757,866
21,239,815
Cover pool
NOKt
22,095,998
18,320,846
22,220,048
Number of loans
Number
12,027
10,824
12,352
Weighted indexed loan-to-value ratio3
%
43.9
43.8
45.2
Weighted average remaining life
Year
21.0
20.5
20.9
Gross default over 90 days
The profit for the period is not included in the calculation for the quarters, with the exception of fourth quarter.
LTV for September 2021 is based on house prices per June 2021
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt - Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2021
2
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS
Introduction
(Previous year comparable figures for the company are shown in brackets)
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway to issue covered bonds. The objective is to provide residential mortgage loans, and to primarily finance the lending portfolio by issuing covered bonds. The Company only has residential mortgage loans purchased from Nordea Direct Bank ASA.
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Direct Bank ASA. The Company's registered business address is in Oslo.
With reference to previous updates regarding the merger between Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS and Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS, the companies are reassessing the manner in which Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS will be integrated into the Nordea Group and its covered bonds transferred to Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS. The target completion for such transactions is 1 November 2022. Completion is subject to regulatory approval.
Income statement
Operating profit was NOK 133.2m (NOK 84.8m). The increase was mainly driven by improved margins.
Total income amounted to NOK 149.0m (NOK 99.3m).
Net interest income amounted to NOK 146.6m (NOK 99.1m).
Net commission income and other income amounted to NOK 2.4m (NOK 0.2m).
The net interest margin1 was 0.77% (0.64%).
Operating expenses were NOK 15.8m (NOK 14.6m).
Total write-downs and losses amounted to NOK 0.1m (positive NOK 0.1m). The balance of group write-downs amounted to NOK 1.4m (NOK 1.5m).
The group write-downs are intended to cover losses on commitments that are not individually identified as doubtful.
The Company uses the Banking Group's guidelines for assessing and writing down loans. No individual write- downs related to individual commitments have been made. At the end of the period, the Company had six loans in default over 90 days.
Lending
As of 30 September 2021, the Company had 12,027 loans with a total outstanding balance of NOK 21,710.9m (NOK 17,879.1m). The portfolio continues to be of high quality.
The entire lending portfolio has been acquired from Nordea Direct Bank ASA. It consists of loans with variable interest rates. The average loan commitment was NOK 1.8m per loan as of 30 September 2021. The largest single exposure was NOK 9.4m and 13.6% of the lending portfolio consisted of loans with credit lines (fleksilån). Including the unutilised credit facilities, 20.4% of the lending portfolio consisted of loans with credit lines (fleksilån).
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS has a weighted loan- to-value ratio, indexed, of 43.9% (43.8%).
Segments
The target group for Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is the retail market spread throughout Norway.
Capital position
As of 30 September 2021, the Company had a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 25.2% (28.5%). The total capital held by the Company was NOK 2,024.6m (NOK 1,929.7m).
Rating
Nordea Direct Bank ASA and its subsidiary Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS had a long-term and short- term counterparty credit rating of AA-/A-1+. The covered bonds portfolio issued by Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS had a long-term rating of AAA.
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS will hold the amount of overcollateralisation required to maintain the current rating for Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS`s covered bond program.
Debt securities issued
The Company had issued covered bonds with a total face value of NOK 10,100.0m as of 30 September 2021. The portfolio includes three loans, the first of which matures on 20 May 2022 (extended due date to 23 May 2023).
Liquidity
As of 30 September 2021, the Company had net liquid assets of NOK 645.6m, of which NOK 455.4m in bank deposits, NOK 78,5m in covered bonds and NOK 111.8m in treasury bills.
1 The net interest margin is calculated as net interest income as a percentage of average total assets, annualised.
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt -Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2021
3
Norwegian financial institutions are required to maintain a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) on 100 %, in order to be able to cover net liquidity outflow during periods with limited access to market funding. The LCR for the Company was 501% (505%) at end of third quarter.
The Company has a long-term credit facility with the parent company of NOK 1,000.0m and a short-term credit facility of up to NOK 20,000.0m. Unutilised credit facilities amounted to NOK 10,923.7m as of 30 September 2021. In addition, the Company has a credit facility agreement that allows Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS to borrow money in order to repay its outstanding bond debt.
Covid-19 Measures
During September 2021 Norway saw the society opening up due to the good progress of the vaccination programme run by the Norwegian authorities. Considering the development, Nordea Direct Bank ASA no longer sees the need or special measures and follow-ups due to Covid-19. The bank will continue to monitor the overall economic situation for any unexpected developments that could have negative impact on its operations.
Events after the balance sheet date
No significant events have occurred after the end of the quarter.
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS
Oslo, 27 October 2021
Gundersen
Morten Keil
Elen Margrethe Stiksrud
Chairman
Board member
Board member
Alex Madsen
Jan Kåre Raae
Board member
Chief Executive Officer
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt - Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2021
4
Income statement
NOKt
Note
Q3 2021
Q3 2020 Jan-Sep 2021
Jan-Sep 2020
Year 2020
Interest income etc, amortised cost
83,449
73,719
274,684
309,494
393,287
Interest income etc, fair value
110
583
-1,524
-792
-540
Interest costs etc.
37,918
32,896
126,512
209,569
248,619
Net interest income
45,641
41,406
146,649
99,133
144,127
Fee and commission income
512
533
1,595
1,647
2,187
Net gains on financial instruments at fair value
237
-916
56
-2,173
-2,322
Other operating income
240
240
721
710
950
Net commission income and other operating income
988
-143
2,372
185
815
Total income
46,629
41,263
149,021
99,318
144,943
Staff costs
525
561
1,611
1,160
1,714
Other operating expenses
3,720
3,162
14,187
13,409
16,833
Total operating expenses
4,244
3,723
15,798
14,568
18,547
Profit / (loss) before loan losses
42,385
37,540
133,223
84,750
126,396
Loan losses
4
-259
-927
60
-66
-249
Operating profit
42,643
38,468
133,163
84,816
126,645
Income tax expense
10,661
9,617
33,291
21,204
31,661
Net profit for the period
31,982
28,851
99,872
63,612
94,984
Basic/diluted earnings per share, NOK
246.0
221.9
768.2
489.3
730.6
Statement of comprehensive income
NOKt
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Jan-Sep 2021
Jan-Sep 2020
Year 2020
Net profit for the period
31,982
28,851
99,872
63,612
94,984
Components of other comprehensive income
Items that are not reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Total components of other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the period
31,982
28,851
99,872
63,612
94,984
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt -Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2021
Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 15:07:20 UTC.