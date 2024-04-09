|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|125.8 SEK
|+1.82%
|+2.86%
|+1.03%
|10:36am
|NORDEA : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|08:12am
|Höegh Autoliners Secures New Fleet, Credit Facilities Worth $920 Million
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.95%
|40.99B
|+16.68%
|570B
|+11.38%
|296B
|+5.24%
|246B
|+17.41%
|205B
|+10.07%
|167B
|+4.95%
|158B
|+1.67%
|152B
|+4.44%
|146B
|-9.68%
|141B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- NDA SE Stock
- News Nordea Bank Abp
- NORDEA : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies