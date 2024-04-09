Nordea Bank Abp is a banking services group organized around 4 business areas: - personal banking (38.9% of income); - business banking (29.2%); - institutional and large corporate banking (20.2%); - assets and wealth management (11.7%). Income is distributed geographically as follows: Finland (24.9%), Sweden (27.3%), Denmark (26.5%), Norway (17.5%) and other (3.8%).

Sector Banks