Nordea Bank Abp is a banking services group organized around 4 business areas: - personal banking (37.6% of income); - business banking (28.9%); - institutional and large corporate banking (21.2%); - assets and wealth management (12.3%). Income is distributed geographically as follows: Finland (16.8%), Sweden (30.4%), Denmark (27.1%), Norway (20.1%) and other (5.6%).

Sector Banks