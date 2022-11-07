Advanced search
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
07:59 2022-11-04 am EDT
106.32 SEK   +0.47%
01:28aNORDEA : Goldman Sachs revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
11/04Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 04.11.2022
AQ
11/04Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
NORDEA : Goldman Sachs revises his opinion and turns to Neutral

11/07/2022 | 01:28am EST
Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 652 M 9 568 M 9 568 M
Net income 2022 3 447 M 3 417 M 3 417 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 7,26%
Capitalization 35 992 M 35 678 M 35 678 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 27 649
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,80 €
Average target price 12,02 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-3.78%35 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.31%295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%178 102
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.93%137 841