English (USA)
Nordea Bank Abp
Summary
NDA SE
FI4000297767
NORDEA BANK ABP
(NDA SE)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm
07:59 2022-11-04 am EDT
106.32
SEK
+0.47%
01:28a
NORDEA : Goldman Sachs revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
11/04
Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 04.11.2022
AQ
11/04
Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
Summary
NORDEA : Goldman Sachs revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
11/07/2022 | 01:28am EST
11/07/2022 | 01:28am EST
Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating.
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
01:28a
NORDEA : Goldman Sachs revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
11/04
Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 04.11.2022
AQ
11/04
Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11/03
Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 03.11.2022
AQ
11/03
Nordea Bank : Thanks to Verde loan from Nordea, Jospak marks new chapter in limiting food ..
PU
11/03
Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11/02
Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 02.11.2022
AQ
11/02
Finnish Insurer Sampo Promises Returns, Plans Dual Listing in Stockholm After Third-Qua..
MT
11/02
Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11/02
Finland's Sampo Seeks Approval For Dual Listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
01:28a
NORDEA : Goldman Sachs revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
10/31
NORDEA : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/21
NORDEA : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
9 652 M
9 568 M
9 568 M
Net income 2022
3 447 M
3 417 M
3 417 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,6x
Yield 2022
7,26%
Capitalization
35 992 M
35 678 M
35 678 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,32x
Nbr of Employees
27 649
Free-Float
-
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
9,80 €
Average target price
12,02 €
Spread / Average Target
22,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen
President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith
Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester
Chairman
Jamie Graham
Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP
-3.78%
35 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-17.47%
383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-17.31%
295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-20.68%
192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-2.58%
178 102
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-20.93%
137 841
