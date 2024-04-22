|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|128.1 SEK
|+1.20%
|+3.51%
|+2.83%
|01:59pm
|NORDEA : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|01:27pm
|Finland Plans to Launch New 10-Year Bond, Hires Banks for Transaction
|DJ
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.71%
|40.64B
|+9.23%
|534B
|+9.80%
|291B
|+7.33%
|252B
|+22.61%
|211B
|+14.09%
|173B
|+5.38%
|159B
|+4.88%
|149B
|-11.53%
|140B
|+0.43%
|138B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- NDA SE Stock
- News Nordea Bank Abp
- NORDEA : UBS keeps its Buy rating