  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Nordea Bank Abp
  News
  Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-06-17 am EDT
93.66 SEK   +0.16%
Nordea Bank : A new green financing tool for real estate

06/17/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'A flexible, lightweight option'

The real estate sector has long been a frontrunner in sustainable finance. With environmental and energy performance certificates for buildings, real estate companies have had a convenient way of defining what is green. Sustainability has also become a business driver for real estate, given the potential for income gains in meeting customer demands as well as cost reductions in energy and materials.

"In the real estate sector, everyone is building green," says Patrik Svensson, Nordea's Head of Business Banking Region West and Business Banking Real Estate Sweden. "That makes the industry a natural fit for green financing structures."

Sina Kazemi on Nordea's Securities Finance Sales team in Sweden adds that green securities financing is a convenient complement for other green financing products, such as green and sustainability-linked bonds. For companies that don't have the administrative machinery to issue a green bond, green securities financing loans can help fill the gap.

"It's a flexible, lightweight option for green financing, and a great way to utilize an investment portfolio to benefit other parts of the business," Kazemi says.

Shared goals

The green securities financing framework is tied into Nordea's own green bond framework. A company seeking financing for a green project or investment provides Nordea with documentation for the project. Then Securities Finance, together with Group Sustainability, determines if the project falls under one of the six categories laid out in the Nordea framework, which includes, for example, renewable energy, green buildings and green transportation.

The financing structure provides clients with a pure green financing product, while also adding value by contributing to the growth of Nordea's green bond asset pool.

Nordea is on its own climate journey, committed to net-zero emissions by 2050. As the largest financial services group in the Nordic region, the bank also has an important opportunity and responsibility to accelerate the transition with impact through our customers. Part of that is supporting our customers' transition through financing.

"We're all aiming at the same target of carbon neutrality," says Svensson. "So we need to be fully equipped as a bank with all the product types that support this journey. Green securities finance is a great example."

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 02:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 432 M 9 869 M 9 869 M
Net income 2022 3 235 M 3 384 M 3 384 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 7,53%
Capitalization 32 885 M 34 409 M 34 409 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 27 076
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,78 €
Average target price 11,52 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-15.38%34 379
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%333 150
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%256 612
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.36%238 317
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 034
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.19%151 112