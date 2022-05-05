Log in
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/05 11:30:00 am EDT
98.17 SEK   -1.07%
Nordea Bank Abp: Correction to ESEF file

05/05/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Annual Results
Nordea Bank Abp: Correction to ESEF file

05.05.2022 / 18:50

Correction to ESEF file attachment in Nordea's annual reporting package 2021

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Annual Financial Report
5 May 2022 at 17.00 EET

Nordea published its Annual Report 2021 on 2 March 2022 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in Swedish. The published ESEF file contained certain technical errors and did not open correctly in all file readers. The corrected ESEF attachment is available at nordea.com.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 530 080 11
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 5 May 2022.

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1345323

 
End of News EQS News Service

1345323  05.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
