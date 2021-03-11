Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

03/11/2021 | 03:10am EST
21-03-11 9:00 | Stock exchange release

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
11 March 2021 at 10.00 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 10 March 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 9 March 2021. According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights held directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 5.07 per cent on 9 March 2021.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B) 		Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.07% 0.14% 5.22%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.89% 0.14% 5.03%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767 205,691,164 5.07%
SUBTOTAL A 205,691,164 5.07%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion period 		Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US65558R1095) N/A N/A Physical 1,296,521 0.03%
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 3,212,108 0.07%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,228,558 0.03%
SUBTOTAL B 5,737,187 0.14%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC Below 5%


For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 EET on 11 March 2021.


Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
