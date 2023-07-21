Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Persson

21.07.2023 / 20:15 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
21 July 2023 at 20.00 EET

Nordea Group Leadership Team member Martin Persson has acquired in total 8,500 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martin Persson
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35766/7/6

Transaction date: 2023-07-21
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,500 Unit price: 119.1581 SEK

Aggregated transactions (1)
Volume: 8,500 Volume weighted average price: 119.1581 SEK

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 20.00 EET on 21 July 2023.

 

