Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers’ transactions – Skole

07.02.2024 / 17:03 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Skole

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
7 February 2024 at 17.00 EET

Lene Skole, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 9,301 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lene Skole
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 51524/13/20

Transaction date: 2024-02-06
Venue: NASQAD COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100                  Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(2): Volume: 400                  Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(3): Volume: 428                  Unit price: 80.54 DKK
(4): Volume: 473                  Unit price: 80.51 DKK
(5): Volume: 500                  Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(6): Volume: 583                  Unit price: 80.54 DKK
(7): Volume: 660                  Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(8): Volume: 1,000              Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(9): Volume: 1,736              Unit price: 80.53 DKK

Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 5,880     Volume weighted average price: 80.53011 DKK

Transaction date: 2024-02-06
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500                  Unit price: 80.53 DKK
(2): Volume: 868                  Unit price: 80.54 DKK
(3): Volume: 868                  Unit price: 80.54 DKK
(4): Volume: 1,000              Unit price: 80.53 DKK

Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 3,236      Volume weighted average price: 80.53536 DKK

Transaction date: 2024-02-06
Venue: MCSE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

(1): Volume: 185                  Unit price: 80.505 DKK

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 185         Volume weighted average price: 80.505 DKK

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 17.00 EET on 7 February 2024.

 

 

 

