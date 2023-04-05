Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:50:23 2023-04-05 am EDT
109.16 SEK   -0.93%
Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Persson
EQ
Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Ekman
EQ
Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Vuorinen
EQ
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Vang-Jensen

04/05/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Vang-Jensen

05.04.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Vang-Jensen

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
5 April 2023 at 14.00 EET

Nordea's President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen has received in total 37,713 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Frank Vang-Jensen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 28145/5/6

Transaction date: 2023-04-04
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 33,440 Unit price: EUR 0

Aggregated transactions (1)
Volume: 33,440 Volume weighted average price: EUR 0

Transaction date: 2023-04-04
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,273   Unit price: DKK 0

Aggregated transactions (1)
Volume: 4,273   Volume weighted average price: DKK 0

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 14.00 EET on 5 April 2023.

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1602237

 
End of News EQS News Service

1602237  05.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
