Nordea Bank Abp: New committee chair and new employee representative appointed to Nordea's Board of Directors

New committee chair and new employee representative appointed to Nordea's Board of Directors

29 September 2023 at 9.30 EET

Birger Steen has stepped down as Chair of the Board Operations and Sustainability Committee (BOSC) and will continue as an ordinary member. Kjersti Wiklund, current member of the committee, has been appointed Chair of the committee. The employees of the Nordea Group have appointed Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen as an ordinary member of the Board of Directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Dorrit Groth Brandt, an ordinary member of the Board of Directors appointed by the employees of the Nordea Group, has resigned from the Board.

After stepping down as Chair of the BOSC, Birger Steen will continue as an ordinary member of the committee. Kjersti Wiklund has been a member of the BOSC since 24 March 2022.

The new employee representative on the Board of Directors, Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen, has worked at Nordea for nearly 14 years, most recently as a credit analyst. Currently he holds the position of a union board member in Finansforbundet in Nordea. He is independent of Nordea Bank Abp's significant shareholders, but as he is employed by Nordea Bank Abp, he is not independent of Nordea Bank Abp in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. Relevant authority approval for Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen is pending.

In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting 2023, the Board of Directors has three ordinary members and one deputy member appointed by the employees of the Nordea Group: Gerhard Olsson, Hans Christian Riise, Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen and Joanna Koskinen (deputy member).

