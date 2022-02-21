Log in
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/21 03:32:55 am
108.44 SEK   -0.80%
03:17aNORDEA BANK ABP : Nordea cancels repurchased shares
EQ
02:32aNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 18.02.2022
EQ
02:16aNordea cancels repurchased shares
AQ
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

02/21/2022 | 03:17am EST
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

21.02.2022 / 09:15

Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital
21 February 2022 at 9.15 EET

Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") has today cancelled 37,851,662 treasury shares, which were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors.

The cancellation of the treasury shares has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 21 February 2022. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Nordea is 3,892,983,149 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,892,983,149.

Nordea holds 8,380,398 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.15 EET on 21 February 2022.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1284111

 
End of News EQS News Service

1284111  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
