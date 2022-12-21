Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Nordea Bank Abp
  News
  Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:33 2022-12-21 am EST
109.99 SEK   +0.39%
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

12/21/2022 | 03:03am EST
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

21.12.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital
21 December 2022 at 9.15 EET

Nordea has today cancelled 21,622,906 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.

The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,654,281,296. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,654,281,296.

The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 21 December 2022.

The company holds 2,261,000 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 21 December 2022.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1518325

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518325  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518325&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
