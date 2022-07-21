Log in
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2022-07-21 am EDT
96.62 SEK   -0.17%
02:42aNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 20.07.2022
EQ
07/20NORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 20.07.2022
AQ
07/19Euro zone bond yields jump as ECB seen mulling 50 bps July rate hike
RE
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 20.07.2022

07/21/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 20.07.2022

21.07.2022 / 08:40

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 20.07.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
20.07.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 20.07.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 312,940 9.32 2,917,570.91
CEUX 264,756 9.33 2,471,117.79
TQEX 29,362 9.34 274,189.62
XSTO 320,331 9.34 2,993,189.24
XCSE 42,241 9.33 394,110.32
Total 969,630 9.33 9,050,201.54
       

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.4406 and DKK to EUR 7.4445
** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 969,630 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2671T_1-2022-7-21.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1402599

 
End of News EQS News Service

1402599  21.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
