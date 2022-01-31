Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

01/31/2022 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

31.01.2022 / 08:50

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 28.01.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
28.01.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 28.01.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 452,196 10.29 4,654,329.53
XHEL 776,056 10.30 7,994,152.86
CEUX 588,331 10.29 6,056,005.19
AQEU 55,990 10.30 576,627.44
TQEX 22,924 10.31 236,282.27
XCSE 127,098 10.30 1,309,146.62
Total 2,022,595 10.30 20,826,543.91
 

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.5293 and DKK to EUR 7.4434
** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 20,289,594 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1128A_1-2022-1-31.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1274420

 
End of News EQS News Service

1274420  31.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274420&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
02:52aNORDEA BANK ABP : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
02:32aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Se..
AQ
01/28NORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 28.01.2022
AQ
01/27NORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 27.01.2022
AQ
01/27NORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Se..
AQ
01/27NORDEA BANK ABP : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01/27Akastor Affiliate HMH Issues $150 Million of Senior Secured Bonds
MT
01/26NORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 26.01.2022
AQ
01/26Finland Issues $3.4 Billion Bond
MT
01/26Finland Sells EUR3 Billion in April 2043 Government Bond
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 571 M 10 687 M 10 687 M
Net income 2021 3 724 M 4 158 M 4 158 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 6,19%
Capitalization 40 644 M 45 352 M 45 387 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 27 126
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,41 €
Average target price 11,51 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Matthew Elderfield Chief Risk Officer, Head-Group Risk & Compliance
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-0.91%45 352
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%431 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%370 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%249 637
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%210 572
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 910