  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Nordea Bank Abp
  News
  Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03/17 12:29:36 pm EDT
104.86 SEK   -1.45%
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

03/18/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

18.03.2022 / 08:30

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 17.03.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
17.03.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 17.03.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 351,646 10.07 3,541,414.50
XHEL 307,530 10.07 3,096,827.10
CEUX 267,696 10.06 2,692,852.45
AQEU 20,884 10.09 210,704.33
TQEX 17,257 10.04 173,323.32
XCSE 43,011 10.08 433,457.25
Total 1,008,024 10.07 10,148,578.95
 

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.4277 and DKK to EUR 7.4438
** Rounded to two decimals

On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 34,681,840 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2583F_1-2022-3-18.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1306005

 
End of News EQS News Service

1306005  18.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1306005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 571 M 10 636 M 10 636 M
Net income 2021 3 724 M 4 139 M 4 139 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 6,42%
Capitalization 38 696 M 43 005 M 43 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 27 126
Free-Float -
